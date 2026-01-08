TIFF'S TREATS INTRODUCES "DUBAI GOLD" FILLED COOKIE FOLLOWING DUBAI CHOCOLATE COOKIE POPULARITY

Limited-time white chip evolution of the brand's record-breaking Dubai Chocolate cookie and cookie pie launches for 2026.

Media image available here , credit: Tiff's Treats.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the runaway success of one of the most popular cookies in the brand's history, Tiff's Treats announced the launch of the Dubai Gold Filled Cookie, available for a limited time.

Following up one of the most popular cookies in Tiff's Treats' history, Dubai Gold is inspired by the viral Dubai Chocolate Filled Cookie, which rapidly became Tiff's Treats' #2 best-selling cookie of all time, trailing only the classic Chocolate Chip and surpassing Snickerdoodle after its 24-year run in the #2 spot. Due to overwhelming demand, Dubai Chocolate sold out multiple times across the country, with many locations selling out as many as four times.

Dubai Gold reimagines that phenomenon with a first-of-its-kind twist. The cookie features a sugar cookie base loaded with white chips, filled with buttery toasted kataifi and rich pistachio cream, and finished with glittery chopped pistachios for a golden, indulgent presentation. Where Dubai Chocolate delivered deep chocolate decadence, Dubai Gold introduces golden, creamy indulgence. It's a bold new take that offers fans of Dubai Chocolate something familiar yet fresh, and gives anyone who missed out the first time a reason to finally try it.

Tiff's Treats expects Dubai Gold to generate similar excitement due to its novelty, exclusivity, and the momentum of its predecessor. "This isn't just a flavor variation—it's a reinvention," said Founder, Tiffany Chen. "The combination of white chips, pistachio cream, and toasted kataifi delivers a totally different experience, and it's something you truly can't find anywhere else."

Dubai Gold Filled Cookies are baked to order and delivered warm, continuing Tiff's Treats' mission of creating memorable moments through innovative, crave-worthy treats. The cookie is available only as a limited-time offering in January.

ABOUT TIFF'S TREATS

In 1999, Tiffany Taylor accidentally stood up Leon Chen for a date. As an apology, she baked and delivered a batch of warm cookies, and the concept of warm cookie delivery was born. Tiff and Leon, just 19-year-old sophomores at The University of Texas at Austin at the time, opened Tiff's Treats with $20, a cell phone and a dream. Since then, the business has grown to over 150 retail distribution locations and counting in Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, Colorado, North Carolina, Florida, Oklahoma, California, Kentucky, and New Mexico, with more than 1,400 employees. The founders are now married and the business continues to grow, but Tiff's Treats has the same core mission: creating memorable moments with treats baked to order and delivered warm. Customers can order online at cookiedelivery.com ®, with the Tiff's Treats app or by phone, all supported by industry-leading technology and customer service.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Kassidy Toon

[email protected]

SOURCE Tiff's Treats