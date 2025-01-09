TIFIN AMP Announces Strategic Partnership with Janus Henderson for AI-Driven Distribution Solutions

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TIFIN AMP Inc. ("TIFIN AMP"), an AI-powered distribution intelligence platform, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Janus Henderson Investors ("Janus Henderson"), a leading global active asset manager overseeing approximately $382 billion in assets under management. This collaboration introduces a fully-integrated, insights-based tool designed to streamline data management, enhance productivity, and drive growth.

"Integrating multiple data sources has long been a challenge, with varying formats and timeframes requiring extensive manual effort to clean and organize," said Michael Schweitzer, Head of North America Client Group at Janus Henderson Investors. "Through our partnership with TIFIN AMP, we've developed the "Sales Intelligence Hub," an integrated, insights-driven solution that empowers our teams to work smarter and more efficiently. We believe this distribution intelligence platform will allow us to leverage differentiated insights to better understand our clients and their needs, ultimately helping us to reach and serve our end clients more effectively."

Over the last several months, TIFIN AMP and Janus Henderson have collaborated to equip wholesalers with actionable insights to identify growth opportunities and align efforts across teams. TIFIN AMP's tool further enhances productivity by providing precise, contextual recommendations. These capabilities enable wholesalers to deliver valuable intelligence, seeking to help advisors identify the best products for their clients.

"We are excited to partner with Janus Henderson to transform the asset management distribution landscape," said Jeannette Kuda, Chief Operating Officer of TIFIN AMP. "With our supervised AI and machine learning capabilities, we empower wholesalers to deliver tailored insights that enhance their relevance and value to advisors. By becoming a trusted resource, wholesalers can deepen advisor relationships and better support their growth objectives. This collaboration aligns with Janus Henderson's commitment to delivering differentiated insights, disciplined investments, and world-class service. Together, we are equipping wholesalers with the tools they need to foster meaningful advisor connections and drive impactful growth."

This partnership represents a pivotal step in harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to revolutionize distribution strategies, enhancing synergy and alignment among asset managers, wholesalers, and advisors.

About TIFIN AMP

TIFIN AMP is a leader in providing AI-powered distribution solutions for asset management firms. By leveraging advanced supervised AI and machine learning, TIFIN AMP enhances the alignment of data, teams, and processes, driving growth, and empowering firms to better serve their clients.

About Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson Group is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping clients define and achieve superior financial outcomes through differentiated insights, disciplined investments, and world-class service. As of September 30, 2024, Janus Henderson had approximately US$382 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 24 cities worldwide. The firm helps millions of people globally invest in a brighter future together. Headquartered in London, Janus Henderson is listed on the NYSE.

