TIFIN AMP, the AI platform for distribution in the asset management industry, appoints senior executive leadership

TIFIN

17 Aug, 2023, 08:37 ET

Sal Gagliano, formerly from Broadridge, joins as Chief Executive Officer.

Charlie Shaffer, formerly from Russell Investments, joins as President and Chief Revenue Officer.

The hires follow TIFIN AMP's Series A with Motive Partners in June of 2023.

BOULDER, Colo. and NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TIFIN AMP, the leading artificial intelligence (AI) platform for the intelligent distribution of funds, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Sal Gagliano as the Chief Executive Officer. The firm also announced the addition of Charlie Shaffer as the President and Chief Revenue Officer. Dr. Vinay Nair continues as the Founder and Executive Chairman.

Sal Gagliano has joined as Chief Executive Officer at TIFIN AMP. He brings over twenty years of leadership experience from the financial services industry, including general management, strategy & business operations, and product development. Previously, Sal spent nearly 15 years at Broadridge in various roles, including Division COO and Head of Strategy for the Asset Management segment, VP of Strategy for the Global Sales & Marketing organization, and VP of Corporate M&A. Most recently, he was the SVP & GM of the Marketing & Regulatory Communications business, where he drove the transformation of investor communications from conventional print and email to outcomes-focused, data-driven, multichannel experiences for the Asset Management, Retirement, and Insurance segments.

Charlie Shaffer, as TIFIN AMP's new President and Chief Revenue Officer, has deep knowledge and roots in the world of fund distribution and transition management at leading financial services firms. Previously, he served as the Head of Distribution at Voya Investment and the Global Head of Distribution at Credit Suisse Asset Management. Most recently Charles was Global Head of Distribution at Russell Investments overseeing all go-to-market (GTM) functions, including regional sales, client service, and business intelligence.

"I am thrilled to join the TIFIN AMP team as we strive to modernize distribution for the Asset Management industry," said Gagliano. "Our unique data, innovative AI capabilities and strong talent will enable us to help Asset Managers more effectively drive sales."

"I am delighted to welcome two industry leaders with a deep background in driving the adoption of innovative distribution solutions in asset management," said Dr. Vinay Nair, Founder & CEO of TIFIN. "I am excited to work with both leaders as we build on AMP's foundation to revolutionize how asset management firms make distribution decisions through AI."

About TIFIN

TIFIN is an AI and innovation platform for wealth. Founded by Dr. Vinay Nair, a former Wharton Professor and successful entrepreneur, TIFIN was created to build engaging and intelligent wealth experiences for better financial lives.

TIFIN manages Magnifi, a consumer-focused marketplace that delivers investment personalization through next-gen intelligence and an AI investing assistant; TIFIN Wealth, an AI engine that enables organic growth for financial advisors, wealth enterprises, and workplace financial providers through investment proposals, marketing automation, and data science; TIFIN AMP, an AI platform to modernize distribution for Asset Management firms; and TIFIN.AI, a thematic innovation platform transforming wealth outcomes through generative AI.

The information contained herein should in no way be construed or interpreted as a solicitation to sell or offer to sell advisory services. All content is for informational purposes only.

SOURCE TIFIN

