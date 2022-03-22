TIFIN Announces the Expansion of its Fintech Platform for Personalized Charitable Giving to Democratize Access to Donor Advised Funds

TIFIN's Louise Platform that allows advisors to enable personalized giving for their client families acquires Amicus.io to broaden access and meet clients' giving needs without minimums

BOULDER, Colo. and NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TIFIN, a fintech platform using AI for wealth and asset management, announced the expansion of its giving platform, Louise by TIFIN . Louise provides a digital software platform for financial advisors to offer their clients a personalized Donor Advised Fund (DAF) to engage their entire family with giving-aligned investing.

Named after Louise Carnegie, wife of philanthropist Andrew Carnegie and well known for her extraordinary charitable donations, the fintech platform allows for giving even at the most minimal levels with access to over 1.5 million charities. RIAs, financial advisors and wealth managers currently using Louise have a combined AUM of $38 billion.

"As the industry is well aware, there are growing and urgent needs for wealth managers to personalize, incorporate values in investing, optimize taxes and connect with the next-generation. Advisors can achieve all these objectives, all at the same time, with Louise." said Dr. Vinay Nair, CEO and Founder of TIFIN. "With the acquisition of Amicus, we now have a modern set of pipes powering Louise that allows all advisors to offer Louise to all their clients, regardless of size."

DAF assets grew by 10% in the US last year, reaching $160 billion, and are estimated to grow to $1 trillion by 2030. TIFIN is rapidly enhancing the power of Louise in response to the increasing demand of heads of households and their next generations to be collectively engaged in family giving and to align their giving with their investing. Fueled by the recent acquisition of Amicus.io, Louise's enhancements will include a multi-custodial platform, SOC2 security compliance, expanded investment options including custom model portfolios, the ability to create a long term family plan with contribution and gift targets and zero account minimums.

"The future of philanthropy is undeniably digital. The solutions we are building with Louise mark a new era of more impactful giving that engages the whole family," says Cor Hoekstra, co-founder of Amicus.io. Cor will take on the role of GM, Louise at TIFIN.

About TIFIN

TIFIN is an AI-powered fintech, leverages data science, investment intelligence, and technology to help deliver engaging and personalized investor experiences. By connecting individuals to advice and investments, TIFIN bridges the gap among retail investors, their trusted intermediaries, and asset managers.

Founded in late 2018 by Vinay Nair, a former Wharton Professor and successful entrepreneur, TIFIN was created to help make investing a powerful driver of financial well-being by eliminating frictions investors face. The firm's executive committee consists of Jack Swift, Anil Arora, and Sharon French in addition to Dr. Nair. Each member brings a diverse set of perspectives and proven experience across finance and technology.

TIFIN manages Magnifi , a search powered marketplace for investments; TIFIN Wealth , a platform for advisors to use fintech for growth; Financial Answers , a platform of financial media assets.

About Louise

Louise empowers advisors to grow their practice by engaging clients and prospects with a next-generation digital charitable giving platform.

Sprung from the confluence of wealth management and philanthropy, Louise leverages the tax-efficiency of Donor Advised Funds (DAF) to maximize clients' investment impact while building multi-generational relationships for the advisors it serves.

