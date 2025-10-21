TIFIN Board Welcomes Palantir's Lila Flores as a New Member, enhancing its expertise AI Commercialization

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TIFIN today announced the appointment of Lila Flores, a senior executive at Palantir, to its Board of Directors.

Flores leads strategic initiatives across Palantir's U.S. Commercial and Government businesses. Her career spans Wall Street, national politics, renewable energy, and advanced technology—giving her a vantage point on how new technologies move from concept to adoption inside institutions.

"AI only matters when it's adopted. Lila's experience on what is needed to enable that inside complex, regulated environments will accelerate our impact. We're excited to welcome her to our world-class team," said Dr. Vinay Nair, Founder and CEO of TIFIN.

AI is advancing quickly, but most enterprises are struggling with the decisions that need to be made to take full advantage of this fast moving technology in a manner that creates impactful business outcomes. The questions that enterprises grapple with include identifying the best use cases, appropriate categorization of build versus buy, the right external partners, the required internal talent, unification of the use cases and change management for adoption, among others. In financial services, there is additional complexity: it is a highly regulated industry with particular sensitivity to privacy.

At TIFIN, AI is already being applied in operational workflows for middle and back office functions, investment workflows for portfolio consulting groups, advisors, individuals, service centers and distribution workflows for sales and service teams across insurance, asset and wealth managers. Collectively, these use cases are building blocks for how AI will reshape insurance, wealth and asset management over the next decade.

Flores' appointment follows the addition of Ken Denman , a technology leader and former expatriate executive best known for providing hands-on leadership, coaching, and fostering positive culture. Over his career, Denman has combined deep operating experience with a well-directed passion for helping companies successfully execute strategy through periods of rapid change.

"We are still at the start of AI's impact on business," said Lila Flores. "What drew me to TIFIN is their first class team and their mission to deliver better wealth outcomes for more people. I look forward to contributing to that work."

About TIFIN

The TIFIN Group LLC (TIFIN) is a platform of products and companies that apply AI for financial services, with a focus on wealth management, asset management and insurance. TIFIN's companies include Magnifi , TIFIN @Work , TIFIN Sage , TIFIN AG , TIFIN AMP , TIFIN Wealth , Helix , Give , TIFIN IP , and TIFIN AXIS . TIFIN is backed by leading investors including J.P. Morgan, Morningstar, Hamilton Lane, Franklin Templeton and SEI, among others.

