TIFIN Founder & CEO Dr. Vinay Nair named one of the 'Most Admired CEOs' by the Denver Business Journal

BOULDER, Colo. and NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TIFIN, the leading artificial intelligence (AI) platform for wealth, today announced Founder & CEO, Dr. Vinay Nair, has been named one of The Denver Business Journal's "Most Admired CEO" award winners for 2023. The winners of this prestigious award were judged on their leadership, contributions and innovations within their organization, and their community involvement in the greater Denver Metropolitan area.

"I am honored to be recognized among these other inspiring Chief Executives by the Denver Business Journal '' said Dr. Nair.

Dr. Vinay Nair moved to Boulder, CO with his family in 2019 after starting TIFIN in New York City. It was his goal to bring the latest cutting edge innovations in AI and machine learning to the world of wealth management. TIFIN owns and operates multiple companies that serve investment managers, financial advisory firms, and self-directed investors. The company also helps employ over 300 individuals around the globe, with about one-third of them in the Greater Denver Region.

Award Criteria: Nominees for the "Most Admired CEO" award were evaluated based on several criteria, including their innovations, leadership skills, and overall impact when it comes to financial success, workplace wellness, diversity, and philanthropy. Nominees' career achievements and commitment to community and civic engagement also factored into the final selections. The Denver Business Journal announced its winners for the 2023 class of "Most Admired CEOs" during the week of October 2nd.

About TIFIN

TIFIN is an AI and innovation platform for wealth. Founded by Dr. Vinay Nair, a former Wharton Professor and successful entrepreneur, TIFIN was created to build engaging and intelligent wealth experiences for better financial lives.

TIFIN manages Magnifi, a consumer-focused marketplace that delivers investment personalization through next-gen intelligence and an AI investing assistant; TIFIN Wealth, an AI engine that enables organic growth for financial advisors, wealth enterprises, and workplace financial providers through investment proposals, marketing automation, and data science; TIFIN AMP, an AI platform to modernize distribution for Asset Management firms; and TIFIN.AI, a thematic innovation platform transforming wealth outcomes through generative AI.

