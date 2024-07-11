TIFIN named as one of CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies for 2024

The award based on data analysis of specific KPIs was given to 250 of the top fintech firms from around the world

BOULDER, Colo. and NEW YORK, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TIFIN , an early mover and leading innovator in AI-powered fintech applications, has been honored as one of CNBC's "The World's Top Fintech Companies 2024" recipients. TIFIN is listed among 250 of the world's top companies across wealth technology, payments, digital assets, neobanking, financial planning, and other categories. CNBC partnered with Statista to create the list based on the independent journalistic criteria of CNBC and Statista as well as "the analysis and weighting of overarching and segment-specific KPIs.1"

1 Award Methodology:

https://fm.cnbc.com/applications/cnbc.com/resources/editorialfiles/2024/07/08/CNBCs_Worlds_Top_FinTech_Companies_2024_-_Methodology.pdf

About TIFIN

TIFIN is an AI platform for wealth. TIFIN creates and operates companies that apply data science, AI, and technology to address frictions in wealth and asset management. TIFIN's companies have included 55ip (sold to JP Morgan), Paralel and currently include Magnifi , TIFIN Wealth , TIFIN Give , TIFIN AG , TIFIN AMP , Sage , Helix , and TIFIN @Work . TIFIN has been backed by JP Morgan, Morningstar, Hamilton Lane, Franklin Templeton, and SEI among others.

