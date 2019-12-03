TIG Advisors Selects SS&C for Portfolio Accounting

WINDSOR, Conn., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Tiedemann Investment Group (TIG Advisors) selected SS&C Geneva® for portfolio accounting.

The New York-based alternative investment advisor selected Geneva for its comprehensive asset class coverage and the ability to handle complex fund structures. At its core, Geneva is a real-time dual-entry accounting system featuring closed-period, dynamic and knowledge date-based reporting functionality. TIG Advisors is also using SS&C Eze OMS for order management and compliance.

"Geneva's speed, extensive experience handling arbitrage products, and capabilities serving the credit space ensure we are in the best position to handle reporting as our business grows," said Michael Fastert, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Legal Officer, TIG Advisors. "The integration of Eze OMS and Geneva optimizes our daily workflows and provides the opportunity to leverage the best expertise across the front-, middle- and back-office."

"We are excited that TIG Advisors recognized the value of expanding their partnership with SS&C by choosing Geneva," said Robert Roley, Senior Vice President, SS&C. "We continue to provide clients greater operational efficiency and deliver fully integrated front-to-back solutions, so clients such as TIG Advisors realize the benefits of working with one provider."



About TIG Advisors

Tiedemann Investment Group was founded in 1980 by Carl H. Tiedemann. TIG Advisors, LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser, currently manages alternative investment funds across three distinct strategies. Our investment managers focus on capital preservation and uncorrelated returns.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.



Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

SOURCE: SS&C

