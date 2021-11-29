TIGA announces the Winners of the TIGA UK Games Industry Awards 2021

LONDON, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TIGA, the network for video games developers and digital publishers and the trade association representing the UK video games industry, has announced the winners of the TIGA UK Games Industry Awards, following a virtual awards ceremony shown on the 25th November 2021. This year's winners are listed below.

BEST ARCADE GAME: Team 17 (publisher) and Studio Koba (developer): Narita Boy.

BEST RECRUITMENT AGENCY: Aardvark Swift.

BEST QA/LOCALISATION PROVIDER: PTW.

BEST CASUAL GAME: Trailmix: Love and Pies.

HERITAGE IN GAMES AWARD: Dovetail Games: Trains Sim World 2.

BEST EDUCATIONAL/SERIOUS/SIMULATION GAME: BBC Bitesize/Mobile Pie: BBC Bitesize History Detectives.

BEST TECHNICAL INNOVATION: Panivox.

BEST AUDIO DESIGN: Square Enix: NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…

BEST ROLE PLAYING GAME: Variable State: Last Stop.

BEST ACTION AND ADVENTURE GAME: Sony Interactive Entertainment/Insomniac Games: Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

DIVERSITY AWARD: Payload Studios: Tentacle Zone Incubator.

CREATIVITY AWARD: State of Play: South of the Circle.

BEST EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTION: The University of Portsmouth.

BEST SOCIAL GAME: Supermassive Games: The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope.

BEST AUDIO SERVICES SUPPLIER: Side.

BEST STRATEGY GAME: Creative Assembly: Total War: WARHAMMER II.

BEST PUBLISHER: Sony Interactive Entertainment.

BEST TAX AND ACCOUNTANCY FIRM: MMP Tax.

OUTSTANDING LEADERSHIP: Jason Falcus, COO Kwalee.

BEST VR/AR GAME: Rebellion: Sniper Elite VR.

BEST ART/ANIMATION/TRAILER SUPPLIER: Atomhawk.

BEST PUZZLE GAME: Out of the Blue Games: Call of the Sea.

BEST EDUCATION INITIATIVE AND TALENT DEVELOPMENT: Ubisoft.

BEST LEGAL SERVICES PROVIDER: Stevens & Bolton LLP.

BEST VISUAL DESIGN: Sony Interactive Entertainment: Returnal.

BEST SERVICES PROVIDER: Liquid Crimson.

BEST SMALL STUDIO: XR Games.

BEST LARGE STUDIO: Kwalee.

OUTSTANDING EMPLOYER AWARD 2021: Dovetail Games.

OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL AWARD: Jake Habgood, Director of Education partnership at Sumo Group.

GAME OF THE YEAR: Supermassive Games: The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope.

TIGA's charity partner for the 2021 Awards is SpecialEffect, the charity that uses technology to enhance the quality of life of people with physical disabilities through video games (https://www.specialeffect.org.uk).

Dr Richard Wilson OBE, TIGA CEO, said:

"Congratulations to all the fantastic finalists and wonderful winners of the TIGA UK Games Industry Awards 2021.

"Thank you once again to our judges, the TIGA team and to our generous sponsors for making our celebration of excellence in games, businesses and education possible.

"The TIGA Awards are all about recognising excellence. TIGA looks forward to working with our friends, members and supporters to promote excellence in our sector in the months and years ahead."

The 2021 Awards are supported by some of the biggest names in the video games industry:

* Gold Sponsors: Amiqus; BeautyLabs International; Atomhawk; Red Kite Games; Lab 42; Lockwood Publishing; Pipeworks; Pixel Ant; Sumo Digital; Supermassive Games; and The Chinese Room.

* Silver Sponsors: Abertay University; Creative Wales; Dovetail Games; GlobalStep; Pearson; Space Ape Games; Stevens & Bolton LLP; Ubisoft; Universally Speaking; and the University of Portsmouth.

* Bronze Sponsors: Bournemouth University; Codemasters; Eaton Smith LLP; Hiscox; Hot House Music; Kwalee; MMP Tax; Outplay Entertainment; Payload Studios; Side; S-Tech Insurance; Staffordshire University; Tazman Audio; Testronic; and Worldmakers.

About TIGA:

TIGA is the trade association for the UK video games industry. Our vision is to make the UK the best place in the world to develop video games. Our core purpose is to strengthen the games development and digital publishing sector. To this end, we focus on four strategic objectives:

influencing Government policy via effective political representation;

raising the profile of our industry to influence public policy;

enhancing education and skills through our accreditation programme (https://tiga.org/education/tiga-university-accreditation) and the TIGA Games Education Awards (https://tiga.org/education-awards); and

promoting best practice through our membership services, including the TIGA STAR Employer Award (https://tiga.org/star) and the TIGA Games Industry Awards (https://tiga.org/awards).

For more information contact TIGA:

Tel: 0845 468 2330

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.tiga.org

Twitter: www.twitter.com/tigamovement

Facebook: www.facebook.com/TIGAMovement

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/tiga

SOURCE TIGA