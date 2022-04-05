TIGA UK Games Education Awards 2022 set to recognise outstanding students, education providers and best practice

LONDON, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TIGA, the trade association representing the UK video games industry, today announced that the TIGA UK Games Education Awards 2022 are open for entries.

Creative Assembly, the UK's largest developer, behind the Total War series and an upcoming sci-fi FPS, is the headline sponsor of the TIGA UK Games Education Awards 2022. As a multi-award-winner for their education work, Creative Assembly utilises the skills and passions of their 850 employees to provide industry outreach to students across the globe. The Awards are further supported by: BeautyLabs International, a company pioneering the future of enhanced reality in the beauty and wellness industries; and Sumo Group, the award winning international family of game development studios.

The TIGA UK Games Education Awards will be open to entry from 5th April 2022. The closing date is 31st May 2022. The winners will be announced in a fast paced virtual Awards ceremony on 6th July 2022.

Award categories:

Outstanding TIGA Graduate of the Year: Artist Outstanding TIGA Graduate of the Year: Designer Outstanding TIGA Graduate of the Year: Programmer Outstanding TIGA Graduate of the Year: Production/Enterprise Outstanding TIGA Graduate of the Year: Computer Games Technology Outstanding TIGA Graduate of the Year: Audio Outstanding TIGA Post Graduate of the Year Outstanding TIGA BTEC Learner of the Year Innovative Teaching Award Excellence in College/University – Industry Collaboration Excellence in Games Research Diversity Award Creative Assembly Best Student Game

For more information see: https://tiga.org/education-awards/about To enter see: https://tiga.org/education-awards/enter

TIGA's charity partner for the Awards will be The Passage. The Passage has been the caretaker of the homeless community in London for the past 40 years. The Passage's aim is to provide the support to help people transform their lives through outreach services, three residential projects, befriending programmes and the UK's largest Resource Centre. The Passage offers practical support with employment, welfare rights, immigration, and accommodation, as well as tailored advice for mental health or addiction issues and victims of modern slavery. The Passage believe that homelessness is everyone's responsibility and by working together we can be part of the solution. For further details please visit www.passage.org.uk or contact [email protected]

Dr Richard Wilson OBE, TIGA CEO, said:

"The TIGA UK Games Education Awards 2022 will recognise outstanding students, the best education providers and good practices, such as excellence in diversity.

"Our charity partner for the Awards will once again be The Passage, the caretaker for the homless community in London.

"I would like to thank Creative Assembly, BeautyLabs international and the Sumo Group, for supporting excellence in skills and learning and for making the TIGA UK Games Education Awards 2022 possible. We look forward to announcing the winners of the Awards on 6th July 2022."

Emma Smith, Head of Talent at Creative Assembly said;

"We have long been advocates for excellence in games industry education; it's at the core of our award-winning Legacy Project. There are so many talented students in the UK who will go on to create incredible games and we want to play our part in helping them get there. Creative Assembly is delighted to be the headline sponsor of the TIGA UK Games Education Awards and we will also be offering expert mentorship to the Graduate of the Year and Learner of the Year winners."

Mark Gerhard, Co-Founder and CEO of Beauty Labs International Ltd, said:

"Beauty Labs is honoured to support the UK Games Education Awards. There are many pathways to success in this category, our own enhanced reality platform having initially evolved from pioneering projects in the gaming industry a few years prior.

"The TIGA Games Education Awards help ensure innovation and ambition remain high in both our educational institutions as well as future talent cohorts.

"We're thrilled to be celebrating the creativity and excellence of the students and education providers in this field. Witnessing the emerging talent from here is hugely exciting for us at BeautyLabs and all those in associated industries."

Christina Haralambous, Groupd Director of Communications & Marketing, Sumo Group, said:

"We're delighted to be part of the TIGA UK Games Education Awards, which will shine a light on the incredible talent looking to break into the video games industry, as well as those currently working within it. Partnering with TIGA for this Awards programme helps promote and encourage as many young people as possible to pursue rewarding career pathways in the video games industry, an ambition which sits at the very heart of our learning and development initiatives."

Notes to editors

For more information see: https://tiga.org/education-awards/about

To enter see: https://tiga.org/education-awards/enter

To see the categories: https://tiga.org/education-awards/2021-categories

About TIGA:

TIGA is the trade association for the UK video games industry. Our vision is to make the UK the best place in the world to develop video games. Our core purpose is to strengthen the games development and digital publishing sector. To this end, we focus on four strategic objectives:

influencing Government policy via effective political representation;

raising the profile of our industry to influence public policy;

enhancing education and skills through our accreditation programme (https://tiga.org/education/tiga-university-accreditation) and the TIGA Games Education Awards (https://tiga.org/education-awards); and

promoting best practice through our membership services, including the TIGA STAR Employer Award (https://tiga.org/star) and the TIGA Games Industry Awards (https://tiga.org/awards).

For more information contact TIGA:

Tel: 0845 468 2330

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.tiga.org

Twitter: www.twitter.com/tigamovement

Facebook: www.facebook.com/TIGAMovement

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/tiga

SOURCE TIGA