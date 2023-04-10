TIGA UK Games Education Awards 2023 set to recognise outstanding students, education providers and best practice

LONDON, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TIGA, the trade association representing the UK video games industry, today announced that the TIGA UK Games Education Awards 2023 are open for entries.

Creative Assembly, the studio behind the Total War series and new FPS title Hyenas, is the headline sponsor of the TIGA UK Games Education Awards 2023. As a multi-award-winner for their education work, Creative Assembly utilises the skills and passions of their 850 employees to provide industry outreach to students across the globe. The Awards are further supported by: Gold sponsor Sumo Group, the award winning international family of game development studios; and Bronze sponsor, Lockwood Publishing.

The TIGA UK Games Education Awards are now open to enter. The closing date is Friday 2nd June 2023. The winners will be announced in a fast paced virtual Awards ceremony in the summer.

Award categories:

Outstanding TIGA Graduate of the Year: Artist Outstanding TIGA Graduate of the Year: Designer Outstanding TIGA Graduate of the Year: Programmer Outstanding TIGA Graduate of the Year: Production/Enterprise Outstanding TIGA Graduate of the Year: Computer Games Technology Outstanding TIGA Graduate of the Year: Audio Outstanding TIGA Post Graduate of the Year Outstanding TIGA BTEC Learner of the Year Innovative Teaching Award Excellence in College/University – Industry Collaboration Excellence in Games Research Diversity Award Creative Assembly Best Student Game

For more information see: https://tiga.org/education-awards/about To enter see: https://tiga.org/education-awards/enter

TIGA's charity partner for the Awards will be The Passage. The Passage's vision is of a society where street homelessness no longer exists and where everyone has a place to call home. Founded in 1980 by Cardinal Basil Hume and The Daughters of Charity of St Vincent de Paul, The Passage is based in the heart of Westminster, providing practical support and a wide range of services to help transform the lives of people experiencing , or at risk of experiencing street homelessness. The Passage are guided by Vincentian values and offer clients resources and solutions to prevent or end their homelessness for good, including routes to employment, benefits, and stable accommodation. The Passage runs a modern Resource Centre in Victoria, four residential and resettlement projects, outreach and health services, homelessness prevention schemes and a pioneering modern slavery referral programme. For further details please visit www.passage.org.uk or contact [email protected]

Dr Richard Wilson OBE, TIGA CEO, said:

"The TIGA UK Games Education Awards 2023 will recognise outstanding students, the best education providers and good practices, such as excellence in diversity. Our charity partner for the Awards will once again be The Passage, the caretaker for the homless community in London."

"I would like to thank Creative Assembly, Sumo Group, and Lockwood Publishing for supporting excellence in skills and learning and for making the TIGA UK Games Education Awards 2023 possible. We look forward to announcing the winners of the Awards in the summer."

Emma Smith, Director of Talent and Social Impact at Creative Assembly said:

"We are delighted to once again be the headline sponsor for the TIGA UK Games Education Awards. We have long been advocates for excellence in games industry education; it's at the core of our award-winning Legacy Project. There are so many talented students in the UK who will go on to create incredible games and we want to play our part in helping them get there."

Christina Haralambous, Group Director of Communications & Marketing, Sumo Group, said:

"Sumo Group is proud to again be sponsoring the TIGA UK Games Education Awards for 2023. These awards celebrate the top and up and coming talent in our industry and the organisations committed to fostering a new generation of game developers, and we're delighted to play a part in their efforts being recognised."

Halli Bjornsson, CEO of Lockwood Publishing:

"Lockwood Publishing is delighted to be sponsoring the TIGA Games Education Awards. These Awards identify talented games developers of the future, showcase excellence in education and drive best practice across the sector. We are proud to support the continued success of the games industry through our involvement in these prestigious Awards."

