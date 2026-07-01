Tigé Boats Introduces the All-New 2027 Z1, Delivering Pro-Level Surf Performance in a 21-Foot Wake Boat

The newest addition to the Z Class delivers Tigé's pro-level surf performance, luxury, and innovation in a compact platform built for more waterways.

ABILENE, Texas, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tigé Boats, a leading premium wake surf boat manufacturer, today unveiled the all-new 2027 Tigé Z1. The most maneuverable boat in the Z Class, the Z1 brings Tigé's renowned surf performance, craftsmanship, and technology to a versatile 21-foot platform. It joins Tigé's Z Class anchored by the Z3, the best-selling model in Tigé's history and Boating Industry's 2026 Top Products award winner.

The 2027 Tigé Z1 is a premium 21-foot wake surf boat engineered with pro-level surf and wake performance, luxury craftsmanship, and innovative technology.

"For 35 years we've built every Tigé to the highest standard, and the Z1 doesn't bend it for 21 feet. We didn't strip a boat down to hit a length. The freeboard, the depth, the weight, the wave: none of it shrank. That's our team refusing to think small," said Charlie Pigeon, Founder and Owner of Tigé Boats. "The Z1 is the boat a lot of owners have been waiting for."

Engineered for owners who want pro-level performance without the need of a larger boat, the Z1 combines Tigé's patented Convex V hull and TAPS 3T Surf System to deliver clean, customizable surf waves and wake performance Tigé is known for. Powered by the intuitive GO System, dialing in the perfect wave is effortless, letting riders quickly adjust their surf settings from mellow to steep and spend more time behind the boat and less time adjusting controls.

Big-Boat Comfort in 21 Feet

A deep freeboard, elevated seating, and Tigé's signature diamond-stitched upholstery give the Z1 the open, spacious cockpit of a larger boat. Integrated storage maximizes every inch, including the fan-favorite transom surf locker, which securely stores up to four boards while keeping the cockpit open and organized.

Built for More Waterways

For many boaters, owning a performance wake boat means navigating the limitations of their favorite lakes. The Z1 was created to change that. Its 21-foot hull brings agile handling, easy maneuverability, and a compact footprint to smaller waterways. Its deep freeboard, Convex V hull, and dry ride give it the stability to take on big-water lakes just as confidently. Wherever an owner takes it, the Z1 delivers the wave quality and capability expected from Tigé.

Standard features include the Alpha E4 powered tower, Audison Pro-Audio System, integrated surf locker, 12.1" touchscreen, TAPS 3T Surf System with GO System, delivering advanced technology and premium capability straight from the factory.

2027 Z1 Specifications

Length: 21'5"

Beam: 102"

Weight: 5,900 lbs

Ballast: 3,000 lbs

Fuel Capacity: 54 gal

Seating: 14 people

Storage: 94 ft³

Explore the all-new Z1 or connect with your nearest Tigé Boats dealership to experience the Z1 first-hand.

Tigé Boats, Inc. is a world-renowned innovator, designer, and manufacturer of high-performance surf and wake boats, and is widely recognized as one of the premium wake boat brands in the industry. Celebrating its 35th anniversary, Tigé's industry-leading innovation continues to be recognized at the highest level, with the Ultré ZX earning Boat of the Year from Boating Magazine. The brand has cultivated its iconic image through luxurious diamond-stitched interiors and multisport versatility. From its world-class manufacturing facility and across the 2026 product line, Tigé's consistent design-driven mentality has refined the marketplace while forever intensifying the love for wakesurfing, wakeboarding, foiling, and waterskiing. Experience the 2026 Tigé and ATX lineups now at TIGE.COM / ATXBOATS.COM.

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Phone: (325)-676-7777

SOURCE Tige Boats Inc