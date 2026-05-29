Tigé Z3 Named 2026 Top Product, the Only Wakesurf Boat on Boating Industry's List

Back-to-back Top Product recognitions for Tigé, following the Ultré ZX's 2025 honor.

ABILENE, Texas, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tigé Boats, Inc., a leading premium wake surf boat manufacturer, today announced that the all-new Tigé Z3 has been named to Boating Industry's 2026 Top Products list. The Z3 is the only inboard wakesurf boat to earn a spot on the list, making Tigé the only manufacturer in the segment to earn 2026 Top Products recognition.

The 2026 Tige Boats Z3

The recognition comes from Boating Industry, the marine industry's leading B2B publication. Now in its 13th year, the Top Products program recognizes the year's most innovative and category-advancing products from across the entire marine industry, spanning engines, electronics, accessories, and complete boats. The completely redesigned 2026 Z3 was selected for delivering flagship-caliber luxury and professional-level surf performance in the inboard surf category.

"We didn't build the Z3 to win awards. We built it for the owner who wants flagship-level quality without paying for things that should already be standard," said Charlie Pigeon, Founder and Owner of Tigé Boats. "For 35 years, our team's energy and focus has been on building the best wake boats possible. The awards tend to follow."

Setting a New Standard for Premium Wake Surf Boats

The features buyers actually want often come as paid upgrades: powered towers, premium touchscreens, high-end audio, refined interiors. The 2026 Z3 was rebuilt from the ground up to challenge that equation.

Every Z3 comes standard with the Alpha E4 powered tower (WakeWorld's 2025 Innovation of the Year), the 12.1-inch CLEAR Horizon touchscreen, an Audison Pro marine audio system, a closed-cooled 6.2L Indmar Raptor engine, a dedicated surf locker, and the deepest freeboard and largest cockpit in its class. On competing boats, most of these features are paid upgrades, and some aren't available at all. On the Z3, they're standard from the starting price.

Built for the Pros. Made for Everyone.

The Z3 is built on the systems that have defined Tigé at the highest level of the sport. The patented Convex V hull and TAPS 3T Surf System are the benchmark for wave quality in the inboard category, and the wake of choice for pro riders Jake Pelot, Parker Payne, and Dominic Lagace.

The GO System brings that pro-level wakesurf wave to every rider. With one button, anyone on the boat can ride the same wake as the pros, no setup, no learning curve. It's pro-grade performance, made simple.

Award-Winning Innovation Across Tigé's Wake Surf Boat Lineup

Tigé's focus on the wake boat category has been earning recognition since the beginning. Thirty-five years ago, the 2000 SLM Comp was named Rookie of the Year, early validation for a company that had decided to focus exclusively on the wake boat category. The recognition hasn't stopped.

The 2026 Top Products recognition isn't a one-off. Boating Industry named the Tigé Ultre ZX a Top Product in 2025, making this back-to-back honors for Tigé in the program. The Ultre ZX also took Boating Magazine's 2025 Boat of the Year. The Z3 is built on that flagship's hull architecture and running surface, delivering the same platform at a more aggressive price point. The Alpha E4 powered tower, now standard on every Z3, was named WakeWorld's 2025 Innovation of the Year. The pattern is clear: when Tigé pushes the category forward, the industry takes notice.

The 2026 Z3 was developed by the Tigé team, led by President Daniel Gutierrez and R&D Manager Eddie Guglielmetti, with Blake and Ben Pigeon helping shape the direction of the program.

"This recognition belongs to our team," Pigeon added. "Our engineers, our production team, and the out-of-the-box thinkers pushing the envelope. They're the ones who keep raising the bar."

Tigé Boats, Inc. is a world-renowned innovator, designer, and manufacturer of high-performance surf and wake boats, and is widely recognized as one of the premium wake boat brands in the industry. Celebrating its 35th anniversary, Tigé's industry-leading innovation continues to be recognized at the highest level, with the Ultré ZX earning Boat of the Year from Boating Magazine. The brand has cultivated its iconic image through luxurious diamond-stitched interiors and multisport versatility. From its world-class manufacturing facility and across the 2026 product line, Tigé's consistent design-driven mentality has refined the marketplace while forever intensifying the love for wakesurfing, wakeboarding, foiling, and waterskiing. Experience the 2026 Tigé and ATX lineups now at TIGE.COM / ATXBOATS.COM.

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SOURCE Tige Boats Inc