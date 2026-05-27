Tigé Boats Launches Two-Week Midwest Wakesurf Demo Tour with World Champion Dominic Lagace

A Two-Week Midwest Demo Tour from One of the Leading Premium Wake Surf Boat Brands, in Partnership with Ford

Eight dealer stops across Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Ohio — June 8–19, 2026.

ABILENE, Texas, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tigé Boats, Inc., a leading premium wake surf boat manufacturer, today announced the Go Surf Summer Series, a two-week Midwest demo tour running June 8–19, 2026. World champion wakesurfer and Tigé pro rider Dominic Lagace will be at the wheel of the Z3 for every surf experience.

GO Surf the Midwest with Pro Rider Dominic Lagace and the Tigé Z3

The GO Surf Series stops at eight dealer lakes across Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Ohio. The hands-on, on-water experience allows attendees to take demo rides behind the Z3 with Lagace at the wheel, with coaching available between sets. The format is open to current Tigé owners, riders of other brands cross-shopping high-end wake boats, and newcomers to wakesurfing.

The Z3 builds the best surf wave in its class. Hand-finished interiors and multisport performance are what Tigé has built its name on for more than three decades. The Ford partnership brings together two American brands recognized for performance, capability, and craftsmanship, with a Ford-provided tow vehicle pulling the Z3 across the Midwest loop.

Each event is hosted in partnership with a local Tigé dealer. Demo rides, coaching from Lagace, food, and giveaways round out each stop.

"You can't explain the Tigé difference. You see it, you feel it, you believe it. And it only happens from the boat, which is exactly where this tour puts riders for two weeks," said Charlie Pigeon, Founder and Owner of Tigé Boats. "Partnering with Dominic Lagace and Ford to make that happen speaks to the caliber of people and brands we're proud to work alongside."

2026 Go Surf Summer Series Schedule

June 8 — Paw Paw Lake, Watervliet, MI — The Edge

June 9 — Fishers Lake, Three Rivers, MI — The Edge

June 10 — Cedar Lake, IN — PineCrest Marine

June 11 — Lake Mary, Twin Lakes, WI — Twin Lakes Marine

June 12–13 — Morse Lake, Cicero, IN — PineCrest Marine

June 14 — Tippecanoe Lake, Leesburg, IN — Patona Bay Boat Service

June 17 — Michael J. Kirwan Reservoir, Rootstown, OH — Boat House Marine

June 19 — Union Lake, Commerce Township, MI — Aqua Sports Marine

Registration is open now at www.tige.com/go-surf-the-midwest.

About Tigé Boats

Tigé Boats, Inc. is a world-renowned innovator, designer, and manufacturer of high-performance surf and wake boats. Celebrating their 35th anniversary, Tigé's industry-leading innovation continues to be recognized at the highest level, with the Ultré ZX earning Boat of the Year from Boating Magazine. The brand has cultivated its iconic image through luxurious diamond-stitched interiors and multisport versatility. From their world-class manufacturing facility and across the 2026 product line, Tigé's consistent design-driven mentality has refined the marketplace while forever intensifying the love for wakesurfing, wakeboarding, foiling, and waterskiing. Experience the 2026 Tigé and ATX lineups now at tige.com/ atxboats.com.

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SOURCE Tige Boats Inc