Tigé Boats is Awarded Innovation of the Year with the Alpha E4 Powered Tower

ABILENE, Texas, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tigé Boats, a leading manufacturer of luxury surf boats and wakeboard boats, remains a defining innovator in the boating industry. The brand recently earned multiple honors in the 2025 WakeWorld Riders Choice Awards, including Innovation of the Year for the all-new Alpha E4 Powered Tower. Thousands of ballots were submitted by wakesurfers, wakeboarders, and boating enthusiasts from around the globe.

"We're incredibly proud to see the Alpha E4 Powered Tower recognized as Innovation of the Year," said Charlie Pigeon, Founder and Owner of Tigé Boats. "Winning the Innovation Award two years in a row, and four times overall, speaks volumes about the dedication and creativity of our team."

The Alpha E4 Wins Innovation of the Year

The all-new Alpha E4 Powered Tower has been named Innovation of the Year, showcasing Tigé Boats' position as a leader in tower design and technology. The Alpha E4 was chosen by voters as their favorite product among numerous innovations introduced to the wake and surf boat market over the last 12 months.

The Alpha E4 Powered Tower embodies Tigé Boats' evolution—stronger, smarter, and more dynamic than ever before. Tigé offers this award-winning power tower standard on both the RZX and Z Class luxury surf boats. The Alpha E4 features an electric actuator system that lowers the tower to just above windshield height with the push of a button. The tower offers multiple configuration options: an Elite upgrade that adds show-stopping accent lighting, and a choice between two interchangeable bimini systems—ShadeForce or SolidShade.

The ShadeForce bimini provides sun protection with intuitive operation and built-in board straps, while the always-deployed SolidShade bimini raises and lowers at the touch of a button for quick deployment or storage, with premium upgrades including life jacket hangers and clip-in board bags for gear organization.

The Ultré ZX Receives Top Honors in Boat of the Year Categories

The Ultré ZX, Tigé Boats' flagship luxury surf and wakeboard boat, continues to set new standards for performance, innovation, and design. Since its launch, the Ultré ZX has earned numerous awards and remains a top choice in the premium surf boat market.

In the 2025 WakeWorld Riders Choice Awards, the Ultré ZX was recognized as one of the best wakesurfing and wakeboarding boats on the water, securing a top-three finish for both categories. Equipped with the GO System powered by TAPS 3T and the Convex V Hull, the Ultré ZX delivers customizable waves, precision handling, and multi-sport versatility.

