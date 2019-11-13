Tiger & Rose Announces Release of TWS Earbuds That Add Style to High Fidelity Sound Today

MIDDLETOWN, Conn., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the team at Tiger & Rose, a respected group of designers and sound engineers, announced the launch of their new true wireless earbuds with the most unique design and unbeatable sound quality. They feature a stylish Panther head design and are available now on Indiegogo: https://www.indiegogo.com/project/preview/80349a8c#

Tiger & Rose

Wireless earbuds are the most convenient and portable way to enjoy personal audio on phones and other audio devices. But when looking at the available choices on the market one thing is clear: most of them lack style. Considering that many people wear earbuds daily, it's quite surprising that style has been overlooked for so long.

Today, that is changing. Style leaders Tiger & Rose have teamed up with fashion experts, designers and audio tuners to create an impressive set of true wireless earbuds with an incredibly unique design.

"Our team has spent years in the audio industry and always felt that creative style and unique designs were missing when it came to personal audio accessories. With Tiger & Rose we were able to combine our technology and creativity and produce great sounding earbuds that stand out from the crowd." – Amanda, CEO Tiger & Rose

The earbuds certainly stand out with a faceted panther head design in colors not usually expected from audio devices – black, spotted white, rose gold, tiffany blue and white. The design is creative and eye-catching and comes alive with glowing blue LED eyes.

But style is nothing without good sound performance. Tiger & Rose utilizes a Φ10 mm speaker that delivers astonishing high-fidelity sound through the fine-tuned graphene-augmented diaphragm. Graphene enhances the sound due to its unique physical characteristics, it is lightweight, thin and more resilient than other materials typically used in earbud drivers. Furthermore, the earbuds have been tuned and optimized by a BOSE certificated tuner to further refine the sound and ensure the most perfect balance across a wide frequency range.

In addition to high fidelity sound, Tiger & Rose have essential features that make them user-friendly and convenient such as intuitive touch controls for music, calls, and accessing voice assistants as well as a worry-free battery life of 4 hours using the earbuds alone or up to 30 hours when used in conjunction with the included charging and storage case. They use the latest Bluetooth 5.0 protocol and also feature the IPX5 waterproof rating for safe use outdoors and for sports.

These unique and stylish wireless earbuds are available now on Indiegogo with deals and discounts for new users. Learn more here: https://www.indiegogo.com/project/preview/80349a8c#

