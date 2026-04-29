Tiger Analytics Named a Leader in 2026 ISG Databricks Ecosystem Partners Provider Lens™ Report

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Analytics, a leading global Data and AI services firm, today announced its recognition as a Leader in the ISG Databricks Ecosystem Partners 2026 Provider Lens™ report. The company achieved Leadership status in both (1) Modernization and AI/ML Enablement Services and (2) Managed Data and Optimization Services.

The report highlights Tiger Analytics' ability to unify data modernization, governance, and scalable AI architecture. By leveraging the Databricks Lakehouse, Tiger helps enterprises consolidate fragmented data estates into a single, governed control plane.

"Enterprises are rapidly converging on unified data and AI platforms to accelerate scalable, outcome-led transformation. Through our deep partnership with Databricks, Tiger Analytics enables enterprises to seamlessly operationalize data, AI, and governance on the lakehouse," said Rajat Sinha, Growth Partner - Databricks Business Head, Tiger Analytics. "This recognition is a strong testament to our leadership in delivering measurable business impact and innovation within the Databricks ecosystem."

"Our partnership with Tiger Analytics reflects a shared commitment to accelerating enterprise data and AI transformation on the Databricks Platform. Together, we help customers modernize data estates, operationalize AI at scale to drive measurable business value. We are pleased to see Tiger Analytics as a Leader, underscoring its strong capabilities and impact in delivering value-driven outcomes for our joint customers," said Jason McIntyre, Vice President, Partner Management, Databricks.

Driving AI-First Modernization

In the Modernization and AI/ML Enablement quadrant, ISG recognized Tiger Analytics for its Outcome Map alignment, which connects lakehouse transformation initiatives directly to business value themes such as supply chain optimization and workforce enablement.

"Tiger Analytics demonstrates strong Databricks enablement, sustaining modernization, analytics consumption and AI initiatives through robust governance and cost discipline, with repeatable solution constructs aligned to Databricks," said Gowtham Sampath, Assistant Director and Principal Analyst, ISG.

Key strengths identified include:

Industry-Focused AI : Domain-specific accelerators, such as Always On Brand Equity, translate platform capabilities into operational intelligence.

: Domain-specific accelerators, such as Always On Brand Equity, translate platform capabilities into operational intelligence. Co-Innovation : Joint solution initiatives with Databricks ensure architectural alignment with the platform's roadmap.

: Joint solution initiatives with Databricks ensure architectural alignment with the platform's roadmap. Technical Expertise: Proven experience designing architectures using Delta Lake, Unity Catalog, and MLflow.

Excellence in Managed Operations

Tiger Analytics also secured a Leader position for Managed Data and Optimization Services. The firm was cited for its disciplined FinOps approach and continuous platform tuning.

"Tiger Analytics applies disciplined Databricks managed optimization by integrating structured cost governance, serverless adoption and operational triage into a sustained post-deployment ownership model that supports efficient platform evolution," said Hemangi Patel, Senior Manager and Principal Analyst, ISG.

Key strengths identified include:

Structured DBU Governance : Embedding Databricks Unit (DBU) optimization to reduce unnecessary consumption.

: Embedding Databricks Unit (DBU) optimization to reduce unnecessary consumption. Governed Evolution : Integrating Unity Catalog migration into live environment management.

: Integrating Unity Catalog migration into live environment management. AI Operationalization: Extending lifecycle governance to ML and GenAI models with responsible AI guardrails.

Enterprises today need trusted partners to operationalize data and AI at scale. The Tiger Analytics and Databricks collaboration empowers organizations to drive measurable outcomes with confidence, combining governance, innovation, and scale to turn data into sustained competitive advantage.

About Tiger Analytics

Tiger Analytics is a global leader in AI and analytics, helping Fortune 1000 companies solve their toughest challenges. We offer full-stack AI and analytics services & solutions to empower businesses to achieve real outcomes and value at scale. We are on a mission to push the boundaries of what AI and analytics can do to help enterprises navigate uncertainty and move forward decisively. Our purpose is to provide certainty to shape a better tomorrow.

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SOURCE Tiger Analytics