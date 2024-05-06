Tiger Brokers (HK) officially launches virtual asset trading services, leading the way in Hong Kong's online brokerage industry

Effortlessly manage traditional securities and virtual assets with one app Tiger Trade: tailored to meet diverse investment needs

Professional investors can now trade 18 virtual assets, including Bitcoin and Ethereum , through the Tiger Trade app.

and , through the Tiger Trade app. The one-stop platform enables seamless management of traditional securities and virtual assets, fostering more flexible and diversified asset allocation strategies.

HONG KONG, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Brokers (HK) ("Tiger Brokers (HK)" or "Tiger Brokers") announced the launch of its virtual asset trading services, becoming one of the first online fintech brokers in Hong Kong to offer a single platform that allows trading and managing both traditional securities and virtual assets. Professional investors in Hong Kong can now use Tiger Trade, Tiger Brokers' flagship investment app, to trade 18 virtual assets including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), alongside stocks, options, futures, US Treasury bonds, funds, and other global assets, all at an affordable cost. This eliminates the need for multiple accounts across different brokers and platforms, making global asset allocation simpler and more convenient.

John Fei Zeng, Chief Financial Officer and Director of Tiger Brokers stated: "We are honored to be among the first fintech brokerage firms in Hong Kong to introduce virtual asset trading, leading the way in meeting investors' evolving needs. As investors' asset allocation requirements become increasingly diverse, our expanded product portfolio will help them seize various market opportunities. Our unified trading platform allows investors to trade and manage different types of investments seamlessly, enhancing user experience and boosting investment efficiency."

He added: "With Hong Kong's efforts to develop into a Web3.0 hub, we are confident in its vision. Hong Kong is one of the pioneering international financial centers introducing comprehensive regulations for virtual asset and fostering a trading-friendly environment. We aspire to bolster Hong Kong's competitiveness in the global financial landscape through our contributions."

Secure, convenient, and affordable virtual asset trading experience

Having previously secured an upgrade to its Type 1 license conditions from the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong ("SFC"), Tiger Brokers is aiming to offer professional investors secure virtual asset trading services, strictly adhering to legal and regulatory requirements.

Tiger Brokers continues to offer competitive trading rates, with virtual asset trading fees at only 0.2% of the transaction value, and custody fees waived. Unlike stock trading, virtual assets are settled instantly and can be traded 24/7. All registered users in Hong Kong can view real-time quotes, as well as top gainers and losers of virtual assets, via the user-friendly Tiger Trade interface, keeping abreast of market conditions anytime, anywhere. Furthermore, the Tiger Trade App enables instant T+0 exchange between Hong Kong dollars and US dollars.

Currently, Tiger Brokers' virtual asset trading services are available only to professional investors. Eligible clients, including Hong Kong residents with over HKD 8 million in investment portfolio or corporate entities with assets exceeding HKD 40 million, can submit professional investor application on Tiger Trade. Customers also have the option to schedule an in-person visit to the Tiger Brokers office, where professional representatives will assist customers in completing the account opening and certification process. Looking ahead, Tiger Brokers plans to extend its virtual asset trading services to retail investors, subject to regulatory approval. Additionally, the company is considering the introduction of virtual asset spot withdrawal and deposit services.

Beyond virtual asset spot trading, Tiger Brokers also offers trading of U.S.-listed bitcoin spot ETFs and Hong Kong-listed spot bitcoin and ether ETFs to Hong Kong investors. Since entering the Hong Kong market just over a year ago, Tiger Brokers has won widespread acclaim from local users through the introduction of numerous innovative products and services. Recently, the SFC granted Tiger Brokers a Type 9 license for asset management services. With this, Tiger Brokers can offer a suite of asset management services, such as dedicated account services for both retail and professional investors, and collective investment scheme management for professional investors, thereby providing comprehensive support for the diverse investment needs of both retail and professional investors.

About Tiger Brokers (HK)

Tiger Brokers (HK) Global Limited (Central number: BMU940) holds type 1, 2, 4, 5 and 9 licenses of the SFC. Starting from 30th November 2022, with Tiger Trade, Tiger Brokers' flagship app, Hong Kong users can trade financial products from major markets around the world, such as Hong Kong stocks, warrants, options, US stocks, US fractional shares and ETFs, etc., providing a one-stop solution to their investment needs. In the future, we will continue to expand our trading markets and categories to better serve Hong Kong investors.

About Tiger Brokers

Tiger Brokers (Nasdaq: TIGR), founded in 2014, is a leading online brokerage group with a focus on redefining global investing with technologies for the next generation.

Since our inception, the company has relentlessly offered a superior user experience to let everyone enjoy efficient and smart global investing, by bringing a multitude of quality financial products and services across brokerage, employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) management, investment banking, wealth management, investor community, and investor education in our pursuit of becoming a world-leading online brokerage group.

We strive to elevate financial technology R&D to a new level. While we inherit the best traditions from the financial sector and blend them with the best minds of tech experts, we develop our own technology infrastructure—an aggregation that enables multi-currency trading of various products across markets, guaranteeing our reliable, secure, and scalable services accessible to all with low latency.

Currently, we serve over 10 million users and over 2 million account holders worldwide on our flagship platform "Tiger Trade", own 78 licenses and qualifications in different markets, and have over 1,000 employees on the team in Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, the US, Australia, and Mainland China. In 2019, the company was listed on Nasdaq as UP Fintech Holding Limited under the ticker TIGR.

SOURCE Tiger Brokers (HK) Global Limited