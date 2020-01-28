Tiger Cool Express Launches CarbonFree Load in Partnership with Carbonfund.org

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Cool Express announced that it has partnered with the nonprofit Carbonfund.org Foundation to offer a carbon-free, temperature controlled intermodal service, the Tiger Cool Express CarbonFree Load program. For customers that elect to ship CarbonFree Loads, Tiger Cool Express will calculate and obtain carbon offsets for each CarbonFree Load sufficient to offset the carbon generated by the rail service, drayage and reefer unit in transit.

Steve Van Kirk, CEO of Tiger Cool Express, noted how this new offering was consistent with the company's mission. "In addition to service quality, reliable capacity and cost savings for customers, our intermodal service allows customers to substantially reduce their supply chain's environmental impact with the most environmentally friendly transport mode for cross-country shipments. Our CarbonFree Load will support customers who want to further decrease their environmental footprint."

He went on to note that "An equivalent cross-country truck shipment generates 2-4 times the amount of carbon produced by one of our intermodal loads – and the cost to lower net carbon to zero will only add 1-2% to the landed cost." The requisite carbon offsets will be calculated on the unique routing for each shipment.

"The environmental benefits of intermodal relative to truck are well recognized. We believe the CarbonFree Load service will be a greener option for time sensitive, long-haul shipments of temperature-controlled freight," stated Eric Carlson, President of Carbonfund.org Foundation. "We commend their efforts in providing customers the opportunity to mitigate their climate impact."

The proceeds from the carbon offset will support top-quality, verified projects carefully selected in partnership with Carbonfund.org. The initial offsets will be directed to the Russas-Valparaiso Projects in the Amazon which are forest conservation projects otherwise known as a Reduced Emissions from Deforestation and Degradation (REDD+) that have been verified to the Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) and the Climate, Community and Biodiversity Standard (CCBS). The projects are designed to protect approximately 170,000 acres of tropical rainforest and will mitigate the release of approximately 3 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions, while also preserving the habitat for an extraordinary amount of biodiversity and directly benefitting local communities.

About Tiger Cool Express

Tiger Cool Express is a leading provider of temperature controlled intermodal service, operating the second largest domestic refrigerated container fleet in North America. The company transports produce, consumer products, beverages, and other temperature-controlled freight on behalf of shippers and retailers. For more information visit: https://www.tigercoolexpress.com/carbonfree-load-service/

About Carbonfund.org Foundation

Carbonfund.org Foundation is a leading US-based carbon reduction and offset organization, making it easy and affordable for individuals, businesses and organizations to reduce their climate impact. Carbonfund.org has initiated 185 carbon reduction and tree-planting projects across 40 states and 20 countries by working with over 750,000 individual supporters and 2,000 business and nonprofit partners.

www.carbonfund.org

SOURCE Tiger Cool Express

