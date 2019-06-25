Tiger Cool Express named to Food Logistics' Top Green Providers list for 2019

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Cool Express, LLC., a leading temperature control intermodal service provider, has been named to the Food Logistics' Top Green Providers list for 2019. Food Logistics is the publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain.

Food Logistics' annual Top Green Providers recognizes companies whose products, services, or exemplary leadership are enhancing sustainability within the food and beverage industry. Each year, the criteria for earning a spot on the list become more stringent for applicants. For example, the editorial staff evaluates a company's participation in such programs as the EPA's SmartWay and other recognized sustainability programs; facilities that are LEED-certified, and/or feature solar panels, LED lighting and other energy saving installations and retrofits that produce measurable reductions in GHG emissions, to name a few.

"Our Top Green Providers demonstrate leadership in sustainability throughout the global food supply chain, from better management of natural resources to technology applications and operational improvements that reduce food waste from the farm to the retailer to the end consumer," notes Lara L. Sowinski, Food Logistics' editorial director. "Environmental stewardship is a defining feature for these companies, as is their determination to continually raise the sustainability bar year after year."

"Tiger Cool Express is honored to be named as a Top Green Provider. As a leading intermodal service provider offering sustainable solutions in the global food supply chain, we recognize how important it is to create green solutions for our customers that will continually reduce their carbon footprint," said Chief Commercial Officer Leslie Baird. "As we grow our fleet, we will continue to lead the way through sustainable and innovative refrigerated intermodal solutions while reducing the impact on the environment."

About Tiger Cool Express

With a growing temperature control container fleet, Tiger Cool Express has the capacity to provide reliable intermodal service across the world's premier freight network. The company is committed to providing time definite intermodal services and offers sustainable capacity in key markets, superior fuel efficiency versus over-the-road trucking, while protecting product integrity. Tiger Cool Express believes that being green means having smarter logistics. With telematics fitted containers, and the resultant temperature and fuel monitoring, our customers can significantly reduce their carbon footprint by going intermodal. Tiger Cool is compliant with environmental guidelines and regulations, participating in several sustainability groups.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for some of the world's most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain and other industries with print, digital and custom products, events and social media.

