Tiger Finance Provides $45 Million in Working Capital to Glossier, LLC

Credit line supports the brand's operational and growth objectives

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Finance has provided a $45 million flexible line of credit to global skincare and beauty brand Glossier, LLC.

The revolving credit facility, which closed on June 8, is the latest bespoke financing solution provided by the Tiger Group lending platform, which continues to serve a host of ecommerce businesses, retailers, suppliers and lifestyle consumer brands.

"Tiger Finance is pleased to partner with Glossier," said Andrew Babcock, Senior Managing Director, Tiger Finance. "Our experience across consumer brands and retail enabled us to structure a flexible financing solution to support the company's ongoing operations and future opportunities."

Launched in 2014, the brand traces its roots to "Into The Gloss," a beauty-dedicated editorial site created by Glossier founder Emily Weiss. Celebrating individuality and freedom, Glossier offers a curated selection of skincare, makeup, body care and fragrance products that are intuitive, effective, and easy to use. It operates flagship stores in New York, Los Angeles and London in addition to cultivating its highly engaged social media community of over 4 million followers.

"Throughout this process, Tiger Finance demonstrated a strong understanding of our business and long-term ambitions," said Colin Walsh, CEO, Glossier, LLC. "This financing supports the next chapter of Glossier's growth, enabling us to deepen our connection with customers and continue creating meaningful experiences that inspire lasting brand love around the world."

About Tiger Finance

Tiger Finance relies on deep asset knowledge to meet the complex capital needs of borrowers from across industries. The secured lending platform unlocks the strategic value of assets such as working capital, machinery and equipment (M&E), fixtures, real estate, and intellectual property (IP). Its intelligent capital solutions for middle-market companies include first-lien, second-lien, and split-lien facilities, typically structured as term debt. Tiger Finance is a division of Tiger Capital Group, which specializes in the provision of secured debt financing and equity investments, as well as comprehensive appraisals for the ABL industry and the disposition of consumer and industrial assets.

Media Contacts: At Jaffe Communications, Liv Meier, (908) 789-0700, [email protected]

SOURCE Tiger Group