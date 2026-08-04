Tiger Group Successfully Sells SoCal Transportation Fleets

Trailers, tractor trucks and forklifts liquidated as part of Chapter 7 bankruptcy process.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Group auctioned a diverse array of rolling stock and material-handling equipment from the Southern California facilities of the affiliated logistics companies Asbury Transportation and Orange Courier.

Conducted as part of a Chapter 7 bankruptcy proceeding, the two-day auction was part of a series of successful transportation/logistics dispositions conducted by Tiger Commercial & Industrial (C&I) in recent months.

Tiger Group's Asbury Transportation/Orange Courier auction featured tractor trailers, tractor trucks and forklifts. Among the items up for sale in Tiger Group's Asbury Transportation/Orange Courier auction were trailers by Trailmobile, Fontaine, Great Dane, Wabash National, Hyundai, Trail King and Transcraft.

Highlights included:

Tractor trucks by Kenworth and International

Trailers by Trailmobile, Fontaine, Great Dane, Wabash National, Hyundai, Trail King, Transcraft, Dorsey and Manac

Forklifts manufacturers such as Nissan, Pettibone and Hyster-Yale

"This Chapter 7 assignment was part of our growing transportation and fleet disposition practice, which continues to achieve strong recoveries through targeted marketing and an extensive network of equipment buyers," said Jonathan Holiday, Senior Director, Tiger Commercial & Industrial.

The Asbury/Orange Courier sales drew thousands of bids from buyers in nine countries.

"Improving freight fundamentals, tighter trucking capacity and increasing spot rates have contributed to stronger buyer participation and healthier secondary-market demand in the transportation and logistics sector," Holiday noted. "The strong bidding activity in these sales underscores the continued appeal of well-maintained trucking and material-handling equipment."

Media Contacts: At Jaffe Communications, Joey Linde, (908) 789-0700, [email protected].

SOURCE Tiger Group