Tiger Group Taps Mitch Ryan for Senior Business Development Role

Restructuring and insolvency veteran joins Tiger's Commercial &Industrial division.

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Group today announced that restructuring and insolvency veteran Mitch Ryan has joined Tiger Commercial & Industrial (C&I) as Senior Director of Business Development.

Prior to joining Tiger, Ryan held senior business development roles with Angeion / Donlin Recano & Company, Inc. and Epiq Systems, where he cultivated relationships with bankruptcy attorneys, turnaround professionals, lenders, trustees, receivers, fiduciaries and other restructuring advisors involved in complex special situations.

Mitch Ryan

"Having spent decades serving on the front lines of some of the industry's largest cases, Mitch is ideally positioned to advance the goals of our clients by connecting them to our value-generating disposition services," said Chad Farrell, Senior Managing Director, Tiger C&I.

Ryan has been active in the American Bankruptcy Institute (ABI) for more than 25 years, dedicating his time as a member of the organization's Board of Directors, chairing the Western States Endowment Committee, and serving on the Advisory Board of the ABI Southwest Bankruptcy Conference. He is also an active member of the Turnaround Management Association (TMA) and helped establish the TMA Western Regional Conference.

"Tiger C&I has an outstanding industry reputation and is a true innovator with its multidisciplinary approach to asset-monetization," Ryan said. "The team shares my sharp focus on connecting the right people to the right resources at the right moment. I'm eager to collaborate with my Tiger colleagues to deliver transformative results for our clients."

Media Contacts: At Jaffe Communications, Joey Linde, (908) 789-0700, [email protected]

SOURCE Tiger Group