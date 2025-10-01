Tiger Group Auction Features Large Mix of Truck Tractors and Trailers

-- Excess chemical fleet assets go to auction on October 9

HOUSTON, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A timed online auction by Tiger Group on October 9 features more than 45 excess chemical fleet truck tractors and trailers in 14 states, including 27 Freightliner assets in operation for less than a decade.

Tiger's online auction on October 9 features more than 45 excess chemical fleet truck tractors and trailers in 14 states. Highlights of the auction include day cab and sleeper truck tractors, flatbed trucks and trailers and a large mix of ISO, tank, dry van and drop deck trailers.

"This national sale event is an outstanding opportunity for companies in the chemical, transportation and oil-and-gas sectors to bolster their fleets by acquiring secondary-market inventory," said Tiger Group's Jay Patino, Director of Business Development, Energy. "On offer is a robust mix of assets, including day cab and sleeper truck tractors, tank and dry van trailers, flatbed trucks with lift gates and pumps, and more."

The timed, online auction closes on Thursday, October 9, at 10 a.m. (CT). Bidding opens on Thursday, October 2, at SoldTiger.com.

The excess chemical fleet assets on offer are located in Texas, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Oklahoma, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Arizona, Florida, Utah, Alabama, Kansas and Missouri.

Highlights of the sale include:

Freightliner and Freightliner Cascadia day cab and sleeper truck tractors

Flatbed trucks and trailers by Kenworth and Transcraft

Large mix of ISO, tank, dry van and drop deck trailers (ACRO, Trailmobile, Great Dane, Utility, Fontaine, Polar, Mack Trucks (Mack Vision), Cheetah Chassis, International Prostar)

For asset photos, descriptions, and other information, visit

https://soldtiger.com/sales/fleet-liquidation-truck-tractors-trailers-multiple-us-states/

Inspections are available by appointment only with 24 hours advanced notice. To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.

Media Contacts: At Tiger Group, Maria Hoang, (805) 497-4999, [email protected]. At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected].

SOURCE Tiger Group