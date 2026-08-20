Tiger Group Offers Lab Equipment, Plastics Inventory and More from Grow Materials, LLC

Online auction features equipment and other assets from plants formerly operated by the industrial plastics distributor; bidding opens Aug. 20

HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A Tiger Commercial & Industrial online auction will feature equipment and inventory from Grow Materials, LLC, a worldwide distributor of industrial plastics resins and raw materials.

Conducted on behalf of a court-appointed receiver, the timed, online auction at SoldTiger.com opens on Thurs., Aug. 20, at 10 a.m. (CT) and closes on Thurs., Aug. 27, at 10 a.m. (CT).

A variety of nylons, polypropylenes, engineering grades (POM & PPS) and much more are available in Tiger Group's auction of equipment and inventory from Grow Materials. Among the high-utility piece of equipment on offer: a Nissei NEX80V 88-ton all-electric injection molding machine with TACT5 control.

Buyers will find raw materials and plastics inventory originally valued at more than $6 million, along with lab equipment, material-handling assets, and furniture, fixtures and equipment (FF&E) from Grow Materials' former plants in Cartersville, Georgia, and Houston.

Grow Materials handled a diverse array of plastics, including regrinds, pellets, various baled fibers and fiber spun on cones, along with post-industrial finished products that had not passed quality control, noted John Coelho, Senior Director of Tiger Commercial & Industrial.

"For example, they would acquire mixed purging and a variety of resins from large injection molding and resin companies and then identify, test and sort these materials for resale back into the market," he said. "The goal was to enable customers to replace virgin feedstock with recycled materials without any loss in quality."

Grow Materials' focus included plastics engineered to be tough enough to replace metal, along with mostly flexible or rubber-like specialty plastics used for additives, cushioning, sealing and other applications. "The sophisticated lab and testing equipment on offer in this sale makes it an especially compelling opportunity for the plastics industry," Coelho said.

Highlights of the sale include:

LAB EQUIPMENT

Spectrometers, melt indexers, servos, electronic scales, lab peripherals and more.

Nissei NEX80V 88-ton all-electric injection molding machine with TACT5 control

Matsui DMZ2-80U dehumidifying dryer with Matsui HD2-15DH hot air dryers

Instron 9050 pendulum impact tester with Instron C-6898-000 motorized V-notch broaching machine

Tinius Olsen MP1200 melt flow indexer with touchscreen

TA Instruments Discovery DSC25 calorimeter with refrigerated cooling system and Dell XPS laptop

Thermo Nicolet iS50 FT-IR spectrometer with Smart iTX and Dell Inspiron 14 2022 i5 laptop

Mettler Toledo MY104 analytical balance with touchscreen

MATERIAL HANDLING EQUIPMENT

LP gas forklifts, hydraulic bulk box handler, Manitou lift machine, ladders, carts and pallet jacks.

ROLLING STOCK

Automobiles including:

2022 BMW 330i XDrive

2014 BMW 328i XDrive

2018 Tesla Model S

FURNITURE, FIXTURES AND EQUIPMENT

Stackbin industrial steel workbench with office chair along with custom office furnishings, reception, seating, laptops, PCs, printers, and Apple computers.

ENGINEERING RESINS

Nylon (polyamide PA6, PA66, PA6/66, PA6/10, PA6/12, PA12)

PC (polycarbonate)

Acetal (polyoxymethylene)

PET (polyethylene terephthalate)

PBT (polybutylene terephthalate)

PC/ABS (polycarbonate/ABS)

PP (glass fiber filled PP – unfilled pellet [Braskem], Eastman G-3015 Synthomer)

LCP (liquid crystal polymer)

TPE (thermoplastic elastomer)

PPS (polyphenylene sulfide)

ABS (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene)

PMMA (acrylic – polymethyl methacrylate)

SPECIALTY MATERIALS

ACP (acid copolymer)

TPE (thermoplastic elastomer)

HMWPE (high molecular weight polyethylene)

PP elastomer

POE (polyolefin elastomer)

EVA (ethylene-vinyl acetate)

For asset photos, descriptions, and other information, visit

https://soldtiger.com/sales/grow-materials-worldwide-distributor-of-industrial-plastic-resins-raw-materials/

Inspections at the Cartersville and Houston facilities are available on Wed., Aug. 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. local time. To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.

Media Contacts: At Tiger Group, Maria Hoang, (805) 497-4999 [email protected]. At Jaffe Communications, Joey Linde, (908) 789-0700, [email protected].

SOURCE Tiger Group