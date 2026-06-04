Tiger Group Offers OCC Pulp Mill Packed with Late-Model Equipment

-- Sale by Tiger and partner Can-Am Machinery features pulping, drying, baling and other assets from a fiber-processing and pulp-production plant in Chesapeake, Virginia

CHESAPEAKE, Va., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Group and Can-Am Machinery, Inc. are now entertaining offers for an old corrugated containers (OCC) fiber processing and recycled pulp production plant, along with a drying system capable of handling everything from sludge to renewable wood pellets.

The assets owned by Total Fiber Recovery @ Chesapeake are available turnkey, in bulk or piecemeal. They come from the company's 45,000-square-foot plant, which was outfitted to pulp, clean, screen and dry 100% post-consumer recycled fiber, delivering it as a kraft-wrapped bale.

Tiger Group and Can-Am Machinery's online auction features a TSI rotary drum dryer system that includes a premium Hauck burner and Clarage induced-draft fan. The assets owned by Total Fiber Recovery @ Chesapeake come from the company's 45,000-square-foot plant, which was outfitted to pulp, clean, screen and dry 100% post-consumer recycled fiber, delivering it as a kraft-wrapped bale.

Dan Nigrosh, President and Founder of Fitchburg, Massachusetts-based Can-Am Machinery, noted that the receiver sale boasts pulping and baling technology by industry leader Kadant Black Clawson, with a high-utility drying system by respected manufacturer TSI. "This state-of-the-art, 600-tons-per-day OCC pulping, screening and drying system was just starting up in 2024 when lack of funding interrupted the company's operations," Nigrosh said.

"All of the equipment is from 2022 or later and was part of a project that would cost approximately $85 million to replicate today," added John Coelho, Senior Director, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "Many of these systems have seen minimal operating hours, presenting a compelling opportunity for buyers across multiple industries."

Turnkey opportunity

The OCC pulp mill can output 200,000 metric tons of unbleached recycled pulp annually. It is strategically located near the Port of Norfolk, offering solid logistics for domestic feedstock and export. "We will have just a few months to locate a restart buyer and then look to sell the equipment in sections," Nigrosh said.

Highlights of the sale include:

Dryer system

The TSI rotary drum dryer system includes a premium Hauck burner and Clarage induced-draft fan. It is 16 feet by 70 feet with an airflow rate of 146,124 cubic feet per minute, reaching 500 degrees Fahrenheit. "This energy-efficient, stainless-steel system would cost millions of dollars to purchase new," Coelho said.

Wet side material handling and prep equipment

Neilsen & Hiebert Systems pulper feed conveyor

Automatic bale wire cutters

Wet side pulping equipment by Kadant

10DR hydrapulper

Trash well (4,904 gallons) and wash tower (4,117 gallons)

Hydrapurge II-X detrasher (1,148 cubic feet, 200 horsepower)

Ragger and rag rope cutter

Primary, secondary and tertiary coarse screens with float purge

LC17 liquid cyclone HD cleaners (1,450 to 2,000 gallons per minute each)

Additional wet side pulping equipment

Bellmer Kufferath AKUPRESS AP 500 screw press (screw diameter: 500 millimeters) for coarse rejects, with GE motors and Goulds pumps throughout.

Wet side dewatering equipment

Kadant cantilevered drum screens and slotted drum screens

Kadant primary and secondary screw presses

Gravity disc pre-thickeners

Clarifier (11,500 gallon) with dissolution pipe and flocculant/coagulant skid

Dump chest tank (182,000 gallons) and excess white water tank (114,000 gallons)

White water tanks (10,000 gallons each)

Kadant sand separator

Transfer conveyors

Process and chemical metering pumps

Lube and seal water systems.

In addition to baling and packaging systems, the sale features a wide array of plant support and utilities assets, including generators, air compressors, an air dryer and a welder generator. A main distribution switchboard, various motor control centers, variable frequency drives, panel boards, transformers, conduit and wiring are also available.

Spare parts originally valued at $250,000 are on offer and include a spare pulper motor, a rotor, a drive assembly (gearbox/dryer motor), and lab equipment.

To submit an offer, arrange an inspection or request other information, contact John Coelho: (617) 797-0430, [email protected], or Dan Nigrosh: (978) 343-4400, [email protected].

A virtual tour can be viewed at

https://www.canammachinery.com/en/pages/600-tpd-occ-system-with-drying-and-baling-line

For asset photos, descriptions, and other information, visit

https://soldtiger.com/sales/fiber-recovery-chesapeake-occ-fiber-processing-recycled-pulp-production-facility/.

SOURCE Tiger Group