Tiger Group Offers High-Quality Fabrication and Assembly Equipment

Online auction opening July 14 features CNC machines, vehicles, plant support equipment and more from facilities in Georgia and Texas.

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Group will offer high-quality fabrication and assembly equipment from the Alpharetta, Georgia, and Dallas, Texas plants of Auzmet, a manufacturer of exterior building solutions.

Conducted on behalf of the secured creditor, the timed, online auction at SoldTiger.com opens on Tuesday, July 14, at 10 a.m. (CT) and closes on Tuesday, July 21, at 10 a.m. (CT).

Schlebach Quadro+ edgebander AXYZ PANELBuilder CNC router with 100 ATC toolhead

It features CNC routers, electro-mechanical plate shears, CNC folding machines, electro-pneumatic saws, smart routers, plant support equipment and vehicles, along with more than $1 million (at cost) in raw materials and finished product.

Represented brands include Kaeser, Miller, Lincoln Electric, Mitsubishi, Chevy, Grizzly Industrial, FomIndustrie, Schechtl and Schlebach.

"Tiger is pleased to have been selected to sell these two high-quality fabrication facilities," said Jonathan Holiday, Senior Director, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "The equipment is in excellent condition from top manufacturers. In addition, there is a considerable amount of raw materials and a nice fleet of vehicles."

Highlights of the two-state auction include:

ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA

Fabrication and Support Equipment

AXYZ PanelBuilder CNC routers

2023 Schechtl electro-mechanical plate shears

2023 Schechtl CNC folding machine

2022 and 2024 FomIndustrie electro-pneumatic sawing machines

Smart router

Also available are vacuum pumps, arc welders, industrial bandsaws and vacuum cleaners, table and double-headed miter saws, dust collectors and air compressors and dryers.

Vehicles and Rolling Stock

2024 Fabrique Superior flatbed trailer, tandem axle

2013 Ford F350 with Knapheide flatbed

2014 Nissan Titan, V8, gas

Hawkline 14′ tandem axle enclosed trailer

Material Handling Equipment

Hangcha and Mitsubishi forklifts

DALLAS, TEXAS

Fabrication and Support Equipment

JMT USA plate roll

Late-model FomIndustrie electro-pneumatic sawing machines, industrial vacuum cleaners and double-headed miter saws

2025 Grizzly Industrial pan and box brake

2018 Schechtl CNC folding machine

AXYZ PanelBuilder CNC router

Also available are electro-mechanical plate shears, a panel machine and additional CNC folding machines and CNC routers, along with dust collectors, air compressors, a straight-line laminator, and a wide array of saws, drill presses, welders and more.

Vehicles

Various Chevy Silverado trucks ranging from 2019 to 2025, including a 2024 Chevy Silverado 5500 HD, 6.6 Duramax Diesel, Dually with Knapheide flatbed

2024 Fabrique Lonestar 24′ flatbed trailer, tandem axle

For asset photos, descriptions and other information, visit https://soldtiger.com/sales/high-quality-assembly-and-fabrication-facilities/

Inspections are available on Monday, July 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (local time) in Alpharetta, Georgia, and Dallas, Texas. To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.

Media Contacts: At Tiger Group, Maria Hoang, (805) 497-4999 [email protected]. At Jaffe Communications, Joey Linde, (908) 789-0700, [email protected].

SOURCE Tiger Group