Tiger Group Auction Features High-Precision Prefabrication Facilities

Bidding opens July 28 in sale of prefabrication facilities located in the heart of Silicon Valley's precision manufacturing base.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Group will auction high-precision CNC machines and other high-caliber equipment from the prefabrication facilities of Lor-Van Manufacturing and Apex Machining in Santa Clara.

The timed, online auction at SoldTiger.com opens on Tues., July 28, at 10:30 a.m. (PT) and closes on Tues., Aug. 4, at 10:30 a.m. (PT).

Amada HG 1003 CNC Press Brake with Automatic Tool Changer Amada FabriVISION Laser Measuring System

With a replacement value of $6 million, the equipment is located near many of the Bay Area's leading tech, aerospace, semiconductor and medical device manufacturers, industries long served by the two companies.

Bidders will have the opportunity to acquire:

CNC 3-Axis & 5-Axis high precision vertical machining centers;

twin pallet CNC horizontal centers;

CNC lathes, robo drills and automated pallet handlers;

coordinate measuring machines (CMMs), and

tooling, warehouse support equipment, raw materials and vehicles.

Among the represented brands are Amada, Fanuc, Haas, Haeger, Kaeser, Kitamura, Makino, Mori Seiki, Mitutoyo, Yasda Precision Tools and others.

"We are pleased to have been selected by the secured creditor to sell these high quality facilities," said Jonathan Holiday, Senior Director, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "The equipment we are selling is from leading industrial manufacturers such as Amada, Haas and Makino. The location is in a prime corridor in Santa Clara, and we're excited to bring this to the market."

Specific highlights of the online auction include:

Yasda Precision Tools Model PX-30i-PC33-F003 CNC 5-axis high precision vertical machining center

Mori Seiki Model NMV3000DCG 5-axis CNC vertical machining center

Haas Model VM-6 3-axis CNC vertical mold machine

Haas Model VF-3SSYT 3-axis CNC vertical machining center

Fanuc Model Robodrill α-D14MiA5 CNC robo drill CNC vertical machining center

Fanuc Model Robodrill α-D21MiB CNC vertical machining center, 3-axis precision drill/tap/mill

Haas Model VF-3YT 3-axis CNC vertical machining center

Haas Model VF-3SS 3-axis CNC vertical machining center

Haas Model VF-3SS CNC vertical machining center, 4-axis capable

Amada Model LCG 3015 AJ fiber laser sheet metal cutting system

For asset photos, descriptions, and other information, visit

https://soldtiger.com/sales/precision-fabrication-facilites-valued-at-6-million/

Inspections are available on Mon., Aug. 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (PT) on Edward Avenue in Santa Clara. To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.

Media Contacts: At Tiger Group, Maria Hoang, (805) 497-4999 [email protected] . At Jaffe Communications, Joey Linde, (908) 789-0700, [email protected] .

SOURCE Tiger Group