Tiger Group Sale Features 100-Plus Trailers, Tractor Trucks and Forklifts in Southern California

-- Bidding opens May 5 in online auction of assets from Asbury Transportation and Orange Courier.

LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bidding opens May 5 in a Tiger Group sale featuring more than 100 tractor trailers, tractor trucks and forklifts from the Southern California facilities of Asbury Transportation and Orange Courier.

Conducted with U.S. bankruptcy court approval, the timed, online auction at SoldTiger.com opens on Tuesday, May 5, at 10:30 a.m. (PT) and closes on Tuesday, May 12, at 10:30 a.m. (PT).

Tiger Group's May 5 auction features more than 100 tractor trailers, tractor trucks and forklifts. Among the items up for sales are 72 trailers by Trailmobile, Fontaine, Great Dane, Wabash National, Hyundai, Trail King and Transcraft.

"Tiger is pleased to have been selected by the trustee to auction this significant fleet of rolling stock and material-handling equipment," said Tiger Commercial & Industrial Senior Director Jonathan Holiday. "This is an excellent opportunity for trucking, courier, delivery, warehouse and logistics companies to add to their fleets."

Highlights of the sale include five tractor trucks by Kenworth and International, along with 72 trailers by Trailmobile, Fontaine, Great Dane, Wabash National, Hyundai, Trail King and Transcraft.

These include enclosed dry van models and open-deck flatbeds in standard lengths ranging from 40 to 53 feet. In addition, open "stretch deck" trailers extendable up to 65 feet are available.

The 13 forklifts range in capacity from 4,000 to 26,000 pounds. They are by manufacturers such as Hyster, Nissan, Pettibone and Yale.

Inspections are available by appointment on Monday, May 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (PT). To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.

For asset photos, descriptions and other information, visit

https://soldtiger.com/sales/asbury-major-southern-california-fleet-auction-100-flatbed-trailers-tractors-equipment/

Media Contacts: At Tiger Group, Maria Hoang, (805) 497-4999 [email protected]. At Jaffe Communications, Liv Meier, (908) 789-0700, [email protected].

SOURCE Tiger Group