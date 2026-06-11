Tiger Group Sells Hundreds of Lots of AV Gear in Two-Day Auction

Brands such as Leica, Angénieux and ARRI spur bids from around the world.

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Group's largest audiovisual auction so far this year spurred 26,000 global bids for premier gear from Alternative Rentals, a production camera rental house that served TV, film and commercial productions nationwide.

The two-day auction was part of a series of successful dispositions that Tiger's Commercial & Industrial division has conducted in recent years as an AV market leader. It featured 1,222 lots originally at valued more than $7 million.

Tiger Group's largest audiovisual auction so far this year spurred 26,000 global bids for premier gear from Alternative Rentals. The assets up for sale included gear by Angénieux, ARRI, Canon, Cooke, Fujinon, Leica, OConnor, RED, Ronford Baker, Sachtler, SmallHD, Sony, Teradek, Tiffen, Zeiss, and many more.

On the block were digital cameras, individual lenses, lens sets, projection, heads, camera support, monitors, wireless, lighting, filters, media and batteries, along with hundreds of gear accessories. Represented brands included Angénieux, ARRI, Canon, Cooke, Fujinon, Leica, OConnor, RED, Ronford Baker, Sachtler, SmallHD, Sony, Teradek, Tiffen and Zeiss, among many others.

The sale's 658 registrants hailed from 15 countries: Albania, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Israel, Mexico, Poland, Qatar, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, the United Kingdom and the United States.

"To maximize the response to Alternative Rentals' deep and broad inventory, Tiger leveraged its well-established buyer network and ran a multi-dimensional marketing campaign," said Jonathan Holiday, Senior Director, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "We were pleased by the strong response from rental and production companies, resellers and independent users alike."

Media Contacts: At Tiger Group, Maria Hoang, (805) 497-4999, [email protected]. At Jaffe Communications, Liv Meier, (908) 789-0700, [email protected].

SOURCE Tiger Group