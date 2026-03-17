Tiger Group to Auction More than 100 Flatbed Trailers

Online liquidation of models by Clark, Reitnouer and Fontaine opens March 19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Group today announced the third in a series of receiver-ordered liquidation sales of assets formerly owned by a national transportation company.

Bidding in the SoldTiger.com auction opens on Thursday, March 19, at 10 a.m. (CT) and closes on Thursday, March 26, at 10 a.m. (CT). Stored in Birmingham and Kansas City, the assets were formerly owned by Montgomery Transport.

Tiger Group's March 19 online auction features more than 100 flatbed trailers formerly owned by a national transportation company.

"Montgomery had a large fleet of flatbed trailers ranging from 43 to 53 feet by respected manufacturers such as Clark, Reitnouer and Fontaine," said Chad Farrell, Managing Director, Tiger Commercial & Industrial (C&I). "We're offering most of these trailers as 'triple stacks' with three units per lot. It's a great opportunity for buyers in sectors such as construction, manufacturing, agriculture and oil-and-gas that frequently have heavy, oversized or irregularly shaped cargo."

C&I Senior Director of Operations Wayne Hecht (CAI, GPPA) noted that the asset list for the sale continues to grow. "We're adding new units on a weekly basis," he said. "Interested parties can check with us for an updated description of what is available in this national transportation-sector liquidation."

For asset photos, descriptions, and other information, visit

https://soldtiger.com/sales/fleet-trucks-flatbed-trailers-of-montgomery-transport/

Inspections are available by appointment on Wed., March 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (CT). To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.

Media Contacts: At Tiger Group, Maria Hoang, (805) 497-4999 [email protected]. At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected].

SOURCE Tiger Group