Tiger Infrastructure Invests in Stellium Datacenters

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Infrastructure announced today that it led a £30 million ($39 million) investment in Stellium Datacenters ("Stellium"). Stellium is the operator of one of the largest purpose-built datacenter campuses in the United Kingdom and a twenty-five-mile fiber-optic ring in Newcastle upon Tyne. Tiger Infrastructure's investment will be used to fund growth and accelerate the fit out of Stellium's facilities. Tiger Infrastructure partnered with Eram Capital Advisors on this transaction.

Stellium's campus is comprised of three state-of-the-art data center facilities that have the power, scale and flexibility to provide enterprise-level cloud services, dedicated and co-location services, as well as powered shell optionality. Tiger Infrastructure's investment follows the decision by Aqua Comms, a leading developer and operator of subsea fiber-optic cable networks, to select Stellium as a vital hub for data transmitted between the United States, United Kingdom and Europe on the North Atlantic Loop, its newest transatlantic subsea fiber network. Large-scale datacenters and terrestrial and submarine fiber networks have become critical infrastructure for the digital economy.

Emil Henry, CEO and Managing Partner of Tiger Infrastructure, commented: "Tiger Infrastructure is pleased to provide growth capital to catalyze the transformation of Stellium into critical digital infrastructure. In Stellium, we see a powerful combination of modern facilities, installed power and unique connectivity to the North Atlantic Loop, led by a team with a track record of creating value."

Noel Meaney, Chief Executive Officer of Stellium, added: "This investment further bolsters the position of Stellium Datacenters as one of the most modern, powerful facilities in Europe. With this investment, we believe we are well positioned to serve hyperscale and wholesale companies looking to harness the speed and resiliency of the newest subsea network linking the United States, United Kingdom and Europe, as well as local customers who require data center services within the United Kingdom. We look forward to partnering with experienced datacenter investors such as Tiger Infrastructure Partners and Eram Capital Advisors in our growth ambitions."

About Stellium Datacenters

Stellium Datacenters is the operator of one of the largest purpose-built datacenter campuses in the United Kingdom and a twenty-five-mile fiber-optic ring in Newcastle upon Tyne. For more information, visit www.stelliumdc.com

About Tiger Infrastructure Partners

Tiger Infrastructure Partners is a middle-market private equity firm that invests in growing infrastructure platforms. Tiger Infrastructure targets investments in communications, energy, transportation, and related sectors, primarily located in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.tigerinfrastructure.com

