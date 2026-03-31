Tiger Infrastructure Partners Announces Transformational Growth Capital Investment in Orbis Protect, a leading provider of critical security infrastructure solutions

NEW YORK and LONDON, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Infrastructure Partners today announced a transformational growth capital investment in Orbis Protect, a leading UK‑based owner and operator of technology‑enabled security infrastructure providing essential protection services to critical assets and property.

Orbis Protect is differentiated from its single-product competitors by the company's ability to deliver comprehensive security solutions via a single contract that integrates owned surveillance infrastructure, monitoring technology and on-the-ground services. The business owns and operates a large fleet of approximately 2,500 CCTV towers, and over 4,000 cameras, and alarms, as well as perimeter fencing, barriers and other physical protection assets, that are rapidly deployable to customer sites to provide temporary and semi-permanent security solutions under contract. These assets are supported by internally developed monitoring and control technology and deliver compelling unit economics and produce high reoccurring revenue as the fleet is redeployed across customers and sites.

"We are excited to partner with Orbis Protect, a clear sector champion, to help accelerate the company's scale and international expansion." Post this

Emil W. Henry Jr., Tiger Infrastructure Founder, CEO & CIO said, "Asset‑backed monitoring and surveillance services have been a thematic interest for Tiger Infrastructure for some time now. We were attracted to Orbis Protect as a clear sector champion with a highly differentiated service offering. The business owns critical security assets with long lives and strong unit economics, delivers essential services with visible and recurring revenues, and benefits from powerful structural growth drivers. Multi‑year infrastructure investment, increasing regulatory and insurance requirements, and the secular shift toward technology‑enabled security solutions all support sustained growth. We are excited to partner with the Orbis Protect team to help accelerate the company's scale and international expansion."

As part of this transaction, Tiger Infrastructure will provide growth capital to accelerate the company's market expansion in the UK and internationally through M&A. Investment will also be focused on the continued development of best-in-class proprietary and AI-driven technology solutions, given high-growth demand for these services. The Orbis Protect management team will retain a significant equity stake in the company alongside Tiger Infrastructure and will continue to lead the business into its next chapter of growth.

Alessandro Boninsegna, Senior Managing Director of Tiger Infrastructure, added, "We believe Orbis Protect and its management form an ideal platform to drive further growth in the dynamic security solutions market where customers in multiple end sectors benefit from the company's expert advice, geographic footprint, and differentiated offering to protect their valuable assets and people. We look forward to working alongside Ben and his team and applying Tiger Infrastructure's experience in scaling up similar businesses."

Ben Howard, CEO of Orbis Protect said, "We are delighted to be partnering with Tiger Infrastructure Partners as we embark on the next phase of our ambitious growth strategy. Their vision for the business is completely aligned with our own, and their insight and support will be instrumental in accelerating investment across our technology capabilities, market expansion and international growth. The breadth and depth of our services position us as a trusted leader in our market. This is underpinned by continued investment in our people, our commitment to operational excellence, and an unwavering focus on putting customers first—principles that will remain central to our long-term success. I look forward to working closely with Tiger Infrastructure Partners as we continue to protect what matters most to our customers."

Orbis Protect's security solutions are mission‑critical for its customers and the company maintains long-term relationships with a diverse group of corporate and government clients who own and/or operate large infrastructure and property portfolios. Orbis Protect helps its customers protect high‑value and regulated assets, prevent incidents such as theft, vandalism and trespass, support business continuity, and enable customers to safely comply with regulatory and insurance requirements. The service is frequently a prerequisite to commence operations, maintain insurance cover or safely progress construction and maintenance work.

The company serves approximately 2,400 customers across over 80,000 sites annually, including commercial and large‑scale residential property owners, utilities and power networks, transport operators, major infrastructure developers and construction firms. These customers rely on Orbis Protect as a long‑term partner for complex, non‑discretionary security needs, resulting in high retention rates.

The transaction also marks an exit for European growth equity investor Synova, following a successful 4 ½ year partnership with the company. Since Synova's investment in 2021, Orbis Protect has grown significantly through a combination of strong organic growth and targeted M&A, marked by expansion into Europe, entry into new market segments and continued development of its proprietary AI-enabled technology platform.

Completion of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

Lincoln International LLP served as financial advisor and Clifford Chance LLP served as legal advisor to Tiger Infrastructure.

About Tiger Infrastructure Partners

Tiger Infrastructure Partners is an innovative private equity firm focused on providing transformational growth capital to middle market infrastructure companies. Tiger's value-add approach targets growth investments across the Digital Infrastructure, Energy Transition and Transportation sectors in North America and Europe, where Tiger believes strong tailwinds are driving demand for new infrastructure. Tiger maintains offices in New York and London. For more information, visit www.tigerinfrastructure.com.

About Orbis Protect

Based in London, UK, Orbis Protect provides dynamic security solutions in the UK and Europe, offering products that can be fully integrated to deliver comprehensive and tailored security solutions across key end-markets. The company has a full suite of solutions that combine the best of technology, physical and people-enabled offerings for commercial vacant property, social housing, construction and critical national infrastructure clients, amongst others. For more information, please visit www.orbisprotect.com.

SOURCE Tiger Infrastructure Partners