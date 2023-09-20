TIGER INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS EXPANDS CAPABILITIES WITH ADDITION OF NEW OPERATING PARTNERS

Tiger Infrastructure Partners

20 Sep, 2023, 07:30 ET

NEW YORK and LONDON, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Infrastructure Partners ("Tiger"), a pioneer in providing growth capital for middle market infrastructure, today announced the addition of Jeanette Gorgas and Sean Dolan to its roster of Operating Partners. Ms. Gorgas and Mr. Dolan bring a combined six decades of diverse executive experience including managing strategic growth, human capital and infrastructure assets. 

Tiger CEO Emil W. Henry, Jr. said: "Our firm has worked closely with Jeanette Gorgas and Sean Dolan for years collaborating on some of our portfolio companies, so it is natural and organic for us now to formalize a more intensive working relationship as Operating Partner." Henry continued, "A superb strategist, Jeanette will now be focused on helping us to achieve talent density at both Tiger and our portfolio companies. Sean, a longtime infrastructure investor, will help us originate, evaluate and manage our investments."

An experienced C-suite executive and board leader with expertise in strategy, mergers and acquisitions, project management, technology, and ESG, Ms. Gorgas was previously Chief Strategy Officer at Grant Thornton LLP. She has held a variety of other senior management positions, including Chief Human Capital Officer for Valor Equity Partners; Senior Director of Strategic Leadership for Weil, Gotshal & Manges; and Senior Associate Dean at Yale School of Management, where she oversaw the full spectrum of operations for the flagship MBA program. Ms. Gorgas spent most of her career in financial services with Deutsche Bank, where she was Managing Director, Global Markets, reporting to the CEO of Global Markets and Banking.

Mr. Dolan is a veteran infrastructure professional and currently serves as the CEO of Tiger portfolio company NorthLink Aviation, which is developing new air cargo logistics infrastructure at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, the third busiest air cargo airport in the world.  Prior to becoming NorthLink CEO, he worked as a consultant to Tiger Infrastructure Partners on investments in the air cargo sector. 

Previously, Mr. Dolan was a partner at Alinda Capital Partners, a middle-market infrastructure fund with over $4 billion of assets under management, where he served as head of midstream energy infrastructure and as head of utility-related infrastructure. He began his career at Citigroup Global Markets, primarily advising midstream energy.

About Tiger Infrastructure Partners

Tiger Infrastructure Partners is an innovative private equity firm focused on providing transformational growth capital to middle market infrastructure companies. Tiger's value-add approach targets growth investments across the Digital Infrastructure, Energy Transition and Transportation sectors in North America and Europe, where Tiger believes strong tailwinds are driving demand for new infrastructure. Tiger maintains offices in New York and London. For more information, visit www.tigerinfrastructure.com.

