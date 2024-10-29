Tiger Infrastructure Partners Named to Inc. Magazine's List Of Founder-Friendly Investors Supporting Entrepreneurs in Driving Growth

NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Infrastructure Partners ("Tiger Infrastructure") is pleased to announce that it has been named to Inc. Magazine's ("Inc.") 2024 list of Founder-Friendly Investors, which recognizes investment firms committed to remaining active with the businesses they invest in through supportive and value-added partnerships.

"We are proud to be recognized by Inc. for our success in identifying and collaborating with talented entrepreneurs creating platforms of essential infrastructure assets," said Emil W. Henry, Jr., Founder and CEO of Tiger Infrastructure. "As a first mover in growth infrastructure, we have focused on providing entrepreneurs with the growth capital, strategic input and operational expertise to help transform their visions into world-class, blue-chip infrastructure platforms that "feed the food chain" within our asset class. Our growing reputation as the value-add partner-of-choice in middle market growth infrastructure has enabled us to establish partnerships with innovative entrepreneurs seeking to realize their ambitions."

Recent examples of Tiger Infrastructure's Founder-Friendly growth infrastructure strategy include Zenobē Energy ("Zenobē") and Modern Aviation. In both cases, Tiger Infrastructure successfully partnered with founders to help them grow and scale their businesses into world-class, blue-chip infrastructure platforms while the founders remained at the helm of their companies throughout Tiger Infrastructure's ownership.

In 2017, Tiger Infrastructure's second fund ("Fund II") became Zenobē's first institutional investor and the company's co-founders – Nicholas Beatty, James Basden and Steven Meersman – moved into office space with Tiger Infrastructure in London, where they worked collaboratively with Tiger Infrastructure's team to expand Zenobē's portfolio of UK-based, grid-connected battery storage projects. During Fund II's investment, Tiger Infrastructure helped the Zenobē co-founders expand their team from seven to nearly 300 professionals and to enter new battery-enabled infrastructure verticals, including offering turnkey decarbonization solutions for bus fleets in the UK and, ultimately, globally. In late 2023, Tiger monetized Fund II's investment in Zenobē in a transaction led by KKR Infrastructure that valued the company at more than $1 billion.

Similarly, in 2018, Tiger Infrastructure helped form Modern Aviation in collaboration with co-founders – Mark Carmen and Emmanuel Yapo – who co-located in the firm's New York office for several years. During Fund II's investment, Tiger Infrastructure worked alongside Modern's leadership to deploy the firm's growth-through-acquisition strategy, consolidating 16 fixed-base operator ("FBO") locations through nine separate transactions to create a top five player in the highly fragmented U.S. FBO industry. In early 2024, Tiger Infrastructure fully exited the investment made by Fund II and its co-investors in Modern Aviation in a transaction led by Apollo-managed infrastructure funds ("Apollo"). In order to support Modern Aviation's co-founders and the continued growth of the business, Tiger Infrastructure elected to re-invest in Modern Aviation alongside Apollo on behalf of Tiger Infrastructure's third flagship fund and its co-investors. Modern Aviation has subsequently acquired a 17th FBO location and Tiger Infrastructure remains a proud ongoing supporter of the business.

