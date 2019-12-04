Tiger Pistol Adds Two Industry Product and Sales Veterans to Executive Leadership Team

"Andrew's and Jason's hiring is part of Tiger Pistol's continued investment in operations, product development, and client acquisition and success," said Paul Elliott, CEO. "Together, their seasoned talent and industry perspective will build on Tiger Pistol's industry-leading foundation by identifying and innovating ahead of our clients' and prospects' social advertising needs and desires."

Gilligan will lead the next stage of Tiger Pistol's product innovation. He has been leading product development for 15 years, ranging from ad exchanges to artificial intelligence assistants. Prior to Tiger Pistol, Gilligan was the VP of Product at RetailMeNot, focusing on location-based shopping products and personalization. He also designed OpenX's Header Bidding solution to help publishers make more revenue, led Smaato's mobile ad exchange for app developers, and led product for LiftDNA through its acquisition.

"Tiger Pistol continues to expand at breakneck speed, with tons of clients that want to run hyper-localized, paid social advertising campaigns at scale," said Gilligan. "I'm excited to expand our partnership with Facebook, as well as be part of the amazing team that will further accelerate the next phase of the company's growth."

Johnson will lead the Tiger Pistol sales team, driving new client acquisitions, and providing strategic insights to support Tiger Pistol Platform innovations and client success. He brings twenty years of experience as a strategic enterprise software sales executive and leader. Johnson comes to Tiger Pistol from Kenshoo, where he served as VP Enterprise Sales. He has also held sales leadership positions at Salesforce, Sage Software, Microsoft, and Oracle. He has managed and sold to top global brands like Apple, Uber, REI, Expedia, Zillow, Nordstrom, Seagate and Yahoo.

"In addition to leading an aggressive sales team expansion, I'm eager to reinforce Tiger Pistol's values and their position as a trusted partner for global brands, resellers, and agencies who recognize the importance of social advertising at scale," said Johnson. "I'm thrilled to join Tiger Pistol's executive team and humbled to work alongside such an incredibly talented group of professionals who are laser-focused on our clients' success, fueling the company's dynamic growth."

To learn more about Tiger Pistol's social advertising tools and how Tiger Pistol, the world's #1 social advertising automation platform for local, unlocks local activation at global scale for brands, resellers, and agencies visit www.tigerpistol.com .

