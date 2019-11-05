Tiger Pistol Launches Dynamic Video Ad Creation Capability to Its Social Advertising for Local Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Pistol, the only social advertising platform that delivers local activation at global scale, recently announced the launch of its new dynamic video capabilities for social advertising.

This video shows a sample of a localized, dynamic video created through Tiger Pistol's Platform. Whether for global brands wanting to enable local advertising throughout their footprint, agencies servicing their multi-location clients, or SMB resellers needing to support the individual needs of single location businesses, Tiger Pistol’s new video capability provides an elegant and highly scalable in-platform solution that simplifies the creation of video content.

"With this new capability, Tiger Pistol is committing to a new standard of social media advertising offerings for our clients, with high-quality, engaging videos that are scalable, customizable, and repeatable," said Paul Elliott, Tiger Pistol CEO. "Historically, the lack of high quality, relevant video assets has prevented most locally-targeted social advertising campaigns from utilizing video ads, which is a significant issue, since they typically outperform their static image counterparts."

The capability allows Tiger Pistol Platform users to create high-quality videos, cost-effectively, using their current asset library of images and ad copy. Users add images and corresponding ad text into the theme wizard of their choosing, then the artificial intelligence engine creates videos complete with effects that enhance key focal points in the ad. The capability supports vertical video, standard horizontal, and square, providing flexibility to support the full range of ad types and placements.

"We wanted our advertisers to be able to utilize their existing image assets in a more attention-grabbing way, going well beyond a simple slideshow," said Reid Sheppard, Tiger Pistol SVP, Engineering. "This new capability delivers this in a big way, giving our users' ads that add wow-factor and the associated performance benefits of video."

To request a demo of Tiger Pistol's new video capabilities, visit www.tigerpistol.com/request-a-demo.

About Tiger Pistol

Tiger Pistol is the world's #1 social advertising automation platform for local. For nearly a decade, the company has been obsessively focused on building the world's most effective social advertising platform for global brands, resellers, and agencies who realize the power of local activation at scale. As a preferred Facebook Marketing Partner and the largest third-party publisher of social advertising for local, Tiger Pistol creates, deploys, manages, and optimizes high-performance Facebook and Instagram ads at unprecedented scale, with over 800k Facebook and Instagram campaigns published to date. Tiger Pistol's first of its kind technology delivers meaningful and measurable business impact for brands, resellers, and agencies alike, helping to unlock value and efficiency through innovation-led social advertising automation. To learn more, call (888) 400-8845, visit TigerPistol.com, or follow on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

Christina Morello

Director, Marketing

christina.morello@tigerpistol.com

(330) 354-0899

SOURCE Tiger Pistol

