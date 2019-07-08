Tiger Trading Adds Gemini as an Execution Venue

NEW YORK, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Trading Network, LLC, a NY based digital asset order execution management system (OEMS), is pleased to announce that they now offer trading on Gemini Trust Company, LLC (Gemini), a leading cryptocurrency exchange and custodian.

Gemini's institutional grade technology and services fit nicely with Tiger's vision to bring retail traders access to the world's most critical exchanges. Given the long tail of products and exchanges, it's important to distill down to the predominant destination points and fulfill the most important client requirements.

"Tiger Trading has built a feature rich institutional grade user interface geared towards professional traders. Gemini is happy to be integrated as an execution venue on this platform," said Drew Candres, Head of Technical Exchange Services at Gemini.

"We are excited to have connected into Gemini's exchange. They exemplify the quality, trust and integrity required to trade digital assets. Tiger Trading Beta is now live, and this is a great step in our continuing growth," said Glenn Rosenberg, CEO of Tiger Trading. "We are confident that this addition will immediately impact our ability to deliver a world class system."

About Tiger Trading Network, LLC www.tigertrading.com

Tiger Trading Network, LLC is a New York based order execution management system offering next generation digital trading solutions. They are a gateway to the global digital marketplace for all trading needs, including spot, futures and options and for all trader types, with a core focus on retail traders. The system features low latency and high throughput using state of the art multicast technology.

OEMS early access

Tiger Trading is open for early access. Sign up can be done via the website. Tiger Trading is offering the first 500 active users who sign up, free use of the system for 6 months.

