Tiger Trust Benefits from AZA Conference

Safari Professionals matches funds raised to benefit the Tiger Trust

HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A donation will be made to the Tiger Trust as part of an event held by Safari Professionals during this year's Association of Zoos & Aquariums annual conference in Baltimore Maryland. Safari Professionals, a concierge provider of private and small group wildlife conservation safaris, took donations in exchange for entries into a raffle for a framed tiger photo donated by James Ward, Chief Adventure Officer for Safari Professionals, at this year's conference. They then matched the total donated amount to be awarded to the Tiger Trust.

The actual print of the Tiger Photo taken by James Ward of Safari Professionals while on Safari in Central India, 2022. For more wildlife photography, please visit our website. Tiger Trust Raffle Winner pictured with the Tiger Print, taken by James Ward (at left) in Central India.

In response to the alarming decline in India's Bengal tiger population, the Tiger Trust was founded in 1989. Its leader, Kailash Sankhala, inspired international efforts to save the tiger and resulted in the Late Smt. Indira Gandhi officially giving him the title of "The Tiger Man of India."

Safari Professionals is proud to partner with Kailash Sankhala's grandson, Amit, for wildlife conservation safaris in India, Nepal and Sri Lanka. A third-generation trustee of the Tiger Trust, Amit's commitment to conservation extends beyond tigers, providing Safari Professionals and its travelers, opportunities to also focus on India's other endangered big cat – the snow leopard.

"When evaluating options to leverage the AZA conference to further our impact on conservation, it made perfect sense to raise funds for this incredibly important initiative," noted Sam Kanakanui, Chief Opportunities Officer for Safari Professionals. "We're thrilled to be working with Amit as we design conservation safaris and raise resources and awareness for the Tiger Trust."

For more information on Safari Professionals and its services for the zoo and aquarium community, please contact James Ward at [email protected] .

About Safari Professionals

The luxury brand Safari Professionals, specializes in designing affordable both private and small group wildlife travel throughout the world for zoos, aquariums, conservation groups and educational organizations. Guided by the principles of responsible travel, current destinations include the India, Malaysia, Galapagos Islands, Ecuador, Peru, Panama, Costa Rica, Australia, New Zealand, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda, South Africa, Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

