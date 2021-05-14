Tiger Woods' TGR Foundation, USTA Foundation, And Winward Academy Unite Behind National Day Of Learning On May 14

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a year where COVID-19 caused unprecedented educational disruption, the Carol Kimmelman Athletic and Academic Campus is bringing together several leading nonprofits to host a National Day of Learning today to help students uncover new strengths and passions and stay engaged in their education. Tiger Woods' TGR Foundation, the United States Tennis Association Foundation, and Winward Academy will lead panels featuring leaders from big-name brands like the LA Lakers and Gatorade as well as offer hands-on educational workshops to introduce middle and high school students to a range of dynamic academic and career pathways.

"We need bold, innovative approaches to address the education opportunity gaps that have widened during the pandemic, especially for low-income students and students of color," said philanthropist Doug Kimmelman, who is leading the effort to build a world-class academic and athletic complex in Los Angeles to provide students with the support they need to achieve their potential. "The National Day of Learning is an opportunity to inspire students and connect learning to their lives after high school by illuminating potential college and career options that they may have never known existed."

The coronavirus pandemic led to this being the most disrupted American school year since World War II. With millions of students nationwide not attending classes, virtual or in-person, many schools are dealing with a crisis of student disengagement and poor attendance. Against this backdrop, the goal of the National Day of Learning is to reinvigorate students' excitement for learning while demonstrating the value of education to expand future opportunities.

"The power of education for lifelong success cannot be understated, especially given the impacts of this unprecedented year," said Gordon McNeill, president and CEO of the TGR Foundation. "By combining innovative STEM challenges, inspiring speakers, and college-readiness focused panels, the National Day of Learning will show students that they can pursue what they love through education, and there is something out there for everyone."

Educators and students in grades 5-12 are invited to participate in the free virtual sessions taking place today between 9:00am and 1:30pm PT. Registration is open to all students, teachers and parents at kimmelmancampus.org/upcoming-events . Sessions will be available for streaming afterwards at the same link. Event highlights include:

A conversation with four LA Lakers executives moderated by Emmy award-winning CBS news anchor Pat Harvey-Lombard

A career panel with female leaders in STEM

A discussion on careers in tennis with Serena Williams's hitting partner and former hitting coach for Venus Williams and Naomi Osaka

Hands-on STEM challenges involving creative photography and engineering a parachute

A Q&A with first-generation college students

"The National Day of Learning goes hand-in-hand with the USTA Foundation's mission of changing lives through the powerful combination of tennis and education," said Dan Faber, executive director of the USTA Foundation. "By joining forces with the Kimmelman Family Foundation, TGR Foundation, Winward Academy, and our charitable donors, we will enrich the educational experience for thousands of students, while presenting tennis in an entertaining manner to help recruit and engage new players to our sport."

The USTA Foundation helps ensure all children have equal access to participate in the sport of tennis by offering free or low-cost tennis programs through their National Junior Tennis & Learning (NJTL) network.

During the pandemic, the Kimmelman Campus and its partners activated their collective resources to serve L.A. children and families in need. In collaboration with the Los Angeles Unified School District, the team has distributed hundreds of tablets for remote learning, 800 tennis rackets and balls to keep students active, and nearly 10,000 youth clothing items and shoes. To support local educators, the team provided hundreds of teachers with professional development in science, math and physical education; implemented STEM enrichment and tennis skills programs for 5th graders; conducted English and math interventions; and presented a series of virtual events to supplement in-class learning.

"The line-up that we have put together for the National Day of Learning is a natural extension of Winward Academy's core beliefs, and we hope it will inspire creativity, excitement and interest in higher education as students hear from incredible role models who have excelled in their careers," shared Dr. Jennifer Winward, founder and CEO of Winward Academy, an award-winning personalized learning platform that is used in the classroom and at home to build teen's knowledge and confidence.

The National Day of Learning is presented by Zoom and generously supported by the Karsh Family Foundation, Jack & Gloria Kramer Family Foundation, Manitou Fund, and Toyota.

About the Carol Kimmelman Athletic and Academic Campus

The Kimmelman Campus will honor the legacy of Carol Kimmelman, a former elementary school teacher in South Los Angeles, mother of four, and lifelong competitive tennis player who believed fervently in making education and sports more equitable. Carol lost her battle with cancer in 2017. In her memory, the Kimmelman family has brought together several of the leading names in athletics and education today to create an extraordinary nonprofit community-serving center in Los Angeles. To learn more, please visit kimmelmancampus.org and follow us on Facebook .

About TGR Foundation

For 25 years, TGR Foundation has worked to create a world where opportunity is universal and potential is limitless. With an unwavering commitment to impact an entire generation, our mission is to empower students to pursue their passions through education. Through our award-winning STEM curricula, college-access programs, digital platforms and educator professional development, TGR Foundation offers underserved students the resources and support needed to thrive personally and professionally. Our mentorship program, career guidance, specialized workshops and one-on-one support allow us to meet the needs of the whole student while guiding them as they connect their passions to their purpose. Since launching our education and outreach programs in 1996, we have impacted two million youth worldwide.

About USTA Foundation

USTA Foundation Incorporated (USTAF or USTA Foundation), the national charitable arm of the United States Tennis Association Incorporated (USTA), utilizes the powerful combination of tennis and education to enhance the lives of under-resourced youth through its support of the National Junior Tennis & Learning (NJTL) network. For more than 50 years, NJTL has impacted thousands of youth across the nation, and today the network features more than 250 chapters that reach more than 160,000 young people annually. The USTAF supports these chapters by providing financial grants, scholarship opportunities, curricula, technical assistance, and training. USTAF raises money and public awareness through private donations, corporate sponsorships, foundations, and fundraisers, including the US Open Opening Night Gala, the US Open Paver program, and various Pro-Ams, to name just a few. To date, the USTA Foundation has awarded more than $50 million in grants and scholarships. For more information on the USTA Foundation, visit www.ustafoundation.com , or stay connected through Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok (at @USTA).

About Winward Academy

Test success, college success, and life success – they all begin at Winward Academy, an award-winning online learning platform widely recognized as the first to honor over 40 years of research about learning theory. The platform supports student success on the ACT and SAT, in math class, and for college applications. Winward Academy provides personalized learning experiences for students by tracking performance in all lessons and on practice tests. Feedback is provided immediately for every answer, right or wrong, and step-by-step video solutions are provided for every question. For more information on Winward Academy, see winwardacademy.com or follow the company on Facebook , Instagram , or Twitter .

