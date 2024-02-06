Tigera Announces CalicoCon 2024, Immersive Summit Co-Located with KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2024

News provided by

Tigera

06 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

Calico engineers and leadership team will provide attendees with education, training, and best practices for Kubernetes networking, security, and observability

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tigera, the creator of Project Calico, the most adopted technology for container networking and security, today announced CalicoCon 2024, an in-person summit for security, DevOps, site reliability engineering (SRE) teams and platform architects. CalicoCon 2024 is co-located with KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2024, taking place on March 19 at the Courtyard by Marriott Paris Porte de Versailles.

CalicoCon 2024 is an immersive event led by the Calico team that will explore the trends, strategies, and technologies making waves in the Kubernetes networking, security, and observability world. At the event, attendees will:

  • Learn how to holistically secure their cloud-native applications following today's best practices
  • Learn how to include security and observability in their CI/CD pipeline to enable security, observability and troubleshooting
  • Learn architecture patterns and best practices to secure and troubleshoot cloud-native applications

Calico engineers will also cover the state of Project Calico and dive deep into eBPF, Windows HNS, multi-cluster mesh, best practices for network policies, egress gateway, scale, performance, encryption, and compliance. The event will include workshops, trainings, and discussion on the following key topics:

  • eBPF-based Networking and Security with Calico
  • Project Calico Past, Present, and Future
  • Calico eBPF: Security and Performance in Production
  • IPv6 for Calico eBPF: How We Got There
  • Best Practices: Using Calico Policies to Secure Kubernetes Traffic
  • Implementing Calico BGP for Enhanced Multi-Cluster Connectivity across Cloud Environments
  • Network Policy at Scale: Scaling Calico to 15k+ Nodes and 10k Network Policies

"CalicoCon 2024 will provide a platform to discuss the challenges our industry faces in securing cloud-native infrastructures, and explore solutions that can help overcome these challenges," said Ratan Tipirneni, President and CEO of Tigera. "We are excited to host this event where our community can learn about technologies and strategies to secure, observe and troubleshoot cloud-native applications through real-world stories and best practices." 

Click here to register to attend CalicoCon 2024. Attendees can register by adding it to their existing registration using the CNCF portal.

CalicoCon 2024 will take place on March 19, 2024 from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM CET at the Courtyard by Marriott, Hall 78, Paris Porte de Versailles, at 5 Rue Ernest Renan 92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

Visit Tigera at KubeCon Europe at Booth K17.

Click here to learn more about Tigera's solutions or request a free trial.

About Tigera
Tigera provides the industry's only active security platform with full-stack observability for containers and Kubernetes. The company's platform prevents, detects, troubleshoots, and automatically mitigates exposure risks of security breaches. Tigera delivers its platform as a fully managed SaaS (Calico Cloud) or a self-managed service (Calico Enterprise). Its open-source offering, Calico Open Source, is the most widely adopted container networking and security solution. Tigera's platform specifies security and observability as code to ensure consistent enforcement of security policies, which enables DevOps, platform, and security teams to protect workloads, detect threats, achieve continuous compliance, and troubleshoot service issues in real time. 

Powering more than 100M containers across 8M+ nodes in 166 countries, Calico software is supported across all major cloud providers and Kubernetes distributions and is used by leading companies including AT&T, Discover, Merck, NBCUniversal, HanseMerkur, Allstate, Box, Siemens Healthineers, Playtech, Royal Bank of Canada, and Bell Canada.

Contact
Katherine Benfield
ICR Lumina for Tigera
[email protected]

SOURCE Tigera

