Tigera Announces General Availability of Calico for Windows

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tigera, an enterprise software company providing security and compliance solutions for Kubernetes platforms, today announced the general availability of Calico for Windows, adding Microsoft Windows support to its popular Calico container security and networking solution for Kubernetes. Collaborating with Microsoft, Tigera has leveraged the latest Windows platform capabilities to deliver seamless networking and network policy support for cross-platform Linux/Windows Kubernetes deployments.

The combination of Tigera Calico for Windows and the release of Kubernetes 1.14 this week lets development teams move Windows workloads such as .NET applications into a Kubernetes environment while Calico handles the networking and network security across both Windows and Linux.

Tigera Calico leverages a number of built-in Microsoft Windows Server networking features to deliver open networking interoperability and secure host-based policy enforcement, including host networking services (HNS), virtual filtering platform (VFP), and built-in border gateway protocol (BGP) support.

"In talking to many large enterprises, there's a good deal of demand to move applications to more agile, cloud-based environments running in Containers on Kubernetes," said Ratan Tipirneni , president and CEO of Tigera. "Windows workloads are a key component of many enterprise applications, and with Kubernetes now supporting Windows workloads, I expect to see enterprise Kubernetes adoption accelerate."

Tigera Calico is the industry's de facto standard for Kubernetes networking and network security, having been integrated into all major Kubernetes distributions including offerings from AWS, Docker, Google, IBM, Microsoft, and Red Hat. More than 100,000 Calico-based Kubernetes clusters are active daily with innovative organizations such as Atlassian, Github, GiantSwarm, and Idealo.

"More than anything, the benefit afforded by MSA ( microservices architecture ) is agility. MSA was made famous by digital business leaders such as Netflix, Amazon, and Twitter, which adopted it to support their ever-increasing traffic volumes and their competitive requirements to continuously deliver new features and capabilities. Most organizations don't have to deal with Netflix-level scalability concerns, but they do need to deliver new features more quickly," per Gartner.1

According to Gartner: "By 2022, more than 75 percent of global organizations will be running containerized applications in production, which is a significant increase from fewer than 30 percent today."2

Further, Windows users are adopting a cloud strategy, with the share of Windows server deployments in public cloud more than doubling from 8.8 percent in 2014 to 17.6 percent in 2017, according to IDC.3

Tigera Calico for Windows is generally available now with enterprise-grade support via Tigera's Essentials subscription service. Interested end users should contact Tigera to learn more.

About Tigera:

Tigera provides Zero Trust network security and continuous compliance for Kubernetes platforms. Tigera Secure extends enterprise security and compliance controls to Kubernetes environments with support for on-premises, multi-cloud, and legacy environments. Tigera powers all of the major managed Kubernetes providers and is integrated with the majority of Kubernetes distributions. Visit us at www.tigera.io or follow us on Twitter @tigeraio

Contacts:

Andy Wright

andy.wright@tigera.io

(415) 361-3594

Scott Samson

scott@samsonpr.com

(415) 781-9005



1 Gartner, Inc., "Best Practices for Running Containers and Kubernetes in Production" by Arun Chandrasekaran, February, 25, 2019.

2 Gartner, Inc., "Innovation Insight for Microservices" by Anne Thomas, Aashish Gupta, March 4, 2019.

3 IDC, "Windows Server Operating Environment Market Update" by Stephen Belanger, August 2018.

SOURCE Tigera

Related Links

http://www.tigera.io

