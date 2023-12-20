Tigera Closes Out 2023 with Significant Momentum for Calico as Demand for Container Security Accelerates

News provided by

Tigera

20 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

The creator of Calico reports successful year with powerful product advancements and notable third-party recognition

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tigera, provider of the industry's only active security platform for containers and Kubernetes, today announced key achievements from 2023 and continued momentum as it looks ahead to 2024. Tigera has continued to set the precedent for innovation and customer satisfaction, as demonstrated through multiple product enhancements, industry recognitions, and the feedback garnered from its first State of Calico Open Source: Usage & Adoption Report

Key product enhancements drove Tigera's momentum this year. Calico Runtime Threat Defense, announced in February, delivers plug-and-play runtime security that combines signature and behavior based threat detection to protect against both known and zero-day threats. Calico Runtime Threat Defense provides preconfigured threat detectors to detect most common MITRE attack techniques for container and network-based attacks.

During KubeCon NA, Tigera announced new features for Calico Open Source and Calico Cloud centered around the security, performance, and scalability of Kubernetes deployments for enterprises.

  • Calico Cloud's Security Score and Recommended Actions provide an unparalleled view of security risks, enabling enterprises to identify, prioritize and mitigate them swiftly.
  • Streamlined autoscaling with Windows HostProcess Container simplifies Kubernetes operations while saving time and resources.
  • IPv6 support for eBPF in Calico empowers enterprises to enhance the performance and scalability of their applications, ensuring they meet the demands of modern workloads.
  • Calico cluster mesh for VxLAN offers a scalable solution for multi-cluster deployments, enabling multi-cluster pod-to-pod connectivity and enhancing security and visibility.

With these new enhancements, Calico is the industry's most complete solution for securing and observing Kubernetes environments. With these innovations, Tigera continues to set the standard in container networking and security as enterprise demand continues to grow.

Calico Open Source is the most widely-adopted container networking and security solution. Given this status, its users represent a robust sample of IT professionals from across industries and use cases. Tigera polled these users to better understand their needs and compiled the insights into its State of Calico Open Source: Usage & Adoption Report. The findings demonstrated that developers understand the criticality of robust workload-centric network security for Kubernetes workloads and reinforced the importance of Calico within the container and Kubernetes ecosystem.

Under Tigera's leadership, the Calico Open Source community continues to thrive. As of today, the community is managing 8M+ nodes. Tigera continued providing resources for its valued users this year, hosting workshops and training programs for the open source community members. Tigera will also present the CalicoCon + Cloud-Native Security Summit timed with KubeCon Europe in March 2024.

"Our mission has always been to empower our customers to secure and optimize their cloud-native environments for their unique business goals," said Ratan Tipirneni, President and CEO, Tigera. "I am proud of our team for continuing to foster innovation and growth for our customers. We are entering the new year with a blueprint for continued success and look forward to bringing the capabilities of Tigera's solutions to more enterprises in 2024."

The past year has also brought several accolades for Tigera, including being recognized as a winner of the Global Infosec Awards in April for its transformative approach to container security. Tigera was celebrated for its focus on prevention and risk mitigation in containers and Kubernetes environments across build, deploy, and runtime stages.

Most recently, Tigera achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Competency status. This designation recognizes the security capabilities of Tigera's Calico Cloud platform in helping customers secure their AWS workloads and achieve their cloud security goals. Tigera's recognition across the industry highlights the effectiveness of the company's approach to container security and its commitment to continued innovation.

Click here to learn more about Tigera's solutions or request a free trial.

About Tigera 

Tigera provides the industry's only active security platform with full-stack observability for containers and Kubernetes. The company's platform prevents, detects, troubleshoots, and automatically mitigates exposure risks of security breaches. Tigera delivers its platform as a fully managed SaaS (Calico Cloud) or a self-managed service (Calico Enterprise). Its open-source offering, Calico Open Source, is the most widely adopted container networking and security solution. Tigera's platform specifies security and observability as code to ensure consistent enforcement of security policies, which enables DevOps, platform, and security teams to protect workloads, detect threats, achieve continuous compliance, and troubleshoot service issues in real time. 

Powering more than 100M containers across 8M+ nodes in 166 countries, Calico software is supported across all major cloud providers and Kubernetes distributions and is used by leading companies including AT&T, Discover, Merck, NBCUniversal, HanseMerkur, Allstate, Box, Siemens Healthineers, Playtech, Royal Bank of Canada, and Bell Canada.

Contact
Katherine Benfield for Tigera
Lumina
[email protected] 

SOURCE Tigera

Also from this source

Tigera, the Creator of Calico, Achieves AWS Security Competency Status

Tigera, the Creator of Calico, Achieves AWS Security Competency Status

Tigera, provider of the industry's only active security platform for containers and Kubernetes, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web...
Tigera Introduces Powerful Enhancements to Calico Open Source and Calico Cloud to Elevate Security, Scalability and Performance

Tigera Introduces Powerful Enhancements to Calico Open Source and Calico Cloud to Elevate Security, Scalability and Performance

Tigera, provider of the industry's only active security platform for containers and Kubernetes, today announced upgrades to Calico Open Source and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

High Tech Security

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.