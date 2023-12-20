Tigera Closes Out 2023 with Significant Momentum for Calico as Demand for Container Security Accelerates

The creator of Calico reports successful year with powerful product advancements and notable third-party recognition

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tigera , provider of the industry's only active security platform for containers and Kubernetes, today announced key achievements from 2023 and continued momentum as it looks ahead to 2024. Tigera has continued to set the precedent for innovation and customer satisfaction, as demonstrated through multiple product enhancements, industry recognitions, and the feedback garnered from its first State of Calico Open Source: Usage & Adoption Report .

Key product enhancements drove Tigera's momentum this year. Calico Runtime Threat Defense , announced in February, delivers plug-and-play runtime security that combines signature and behavior based threat detection to protect against both known and zero-day threats. Calico Runtime Threat Defense provides preconfigured threat detectors to detect most common MITRE attack techniques for container and network-based attacks.

During KubeCon NA, Tigera announced new features for Calico Open Source and Calico Cloud centered around the security, performance, and scalability of Kubernetes deployments for enterprises.

Calico Cloud's Security Score and Recommended Actions provide an unparalleled view of security risks, enabling enterprises to identify, prioritize and mitigate them swiftly.

Streamlined autoscaling with Windows HostProcess Container simplifies Kubernetes operations while saving time and resources.

IPv6 support for eBPF in Calico empowers enterprises to enhance the performance and scalability of their applications, ensuring they meet the demands of modern workloads.

Calico cluster mesh for VxLAN offers a scalable solution for multi-cluster deployments, enabling multi-cluster pod-to-pod connectivity and enhancing security and visibility.

With these new enhancements, Calico is the industry's most complete solution for securing and observing Kubernetes environments. With these innovations, Tigera continues to set the standard in container networking and security as enterprise demand continues to grow.

Calico Open Source is the most widely-adopted container networking and security solution. Given this status, its users represent a robust sample of IT professionals from across industries and use cases. Tigera polled these users to better understand their needs and compiled the insights into its State of Calico Open Source: Usage & Adoption Report. The findings demonstrated that developers understand the criticality of robust workload-centric network security for Kubernetes workloads and reinforced the importance of Calico within the container and Kubernetes ecosystem.

Under Tigera's leadership, the Calico Open Source community continues to thrive. As of today, the community is managing 8M+ nodes. Tigera continued providing resources for its valued users this year, hosting workshops and training programs for the open source community members. Tigera will also present the CalicoCon + Cloud-Native Security Summit timed with KubeCon Europe in March 2024.

"Our mission has always been to empower our customers to secure and optimize their cloud-native environments for their unique business goals," said Ratan Tipirneni, President and CEO, Tigera. "I am proud of our team for continuing to foster innovation and growth for our customers. We are entering the new year with a blueprint for continued success and look forward to bringing the capabilities of Tigera's solutions to more enterprises in 2024."

The past year has also brought several accolades for Tigera, including being recognized as a winner of the Global Infosec Awards in April for its transformative approach to container security. Tigera was celebrated for its focus on prevention and risk mitigation in containers and Kubernetes environments across build, deploy, and runtime stages.

Most recently, Tigera achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Competency status . This designation recognizes the security capabilities of Tigera's Calico Cloud platform in helping customers secure their AWS workloads and achieve their cloud security goals. Tigera's recognition across the industry highlights the effectiveness of the company's approach to container security and its commitment to continued innovation.

About Tigera

Tigera provides the industry's only active security platform with full-stack observability for containers and Kubernetes. The company's platform prevents, detects, troubleshoots, and automatically mitigates exposure risks of security breaches. Tigera delivers its platform as a fully managed SaaS (Calico Cloud) or a self-managed service (Calico Enterprise). Its open-source offering, Calico Open Source , is the most widely adopted container networking and security solution. Tigera's platform specifies security and observability as code to ensure consistent enforcement of security policies, which enables DevOps, platform, and security teams to protect workloads, detect threats, achieve continuous compliance, and troubleshoot service issues in real time.

Powering more than 100M containers across 8M+ nodes in 166 countries, Calico software is supported across all major cloud providers and Kubernetes distributions and is used by leading companies including AT&T, Discover, Merck, NBCUniversal, HanseMerkur, Allstate, Box, Siemens Healthineers, Playtech, Royal Bank of Canada, and Bell Canada.

