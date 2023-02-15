Tigera Introduces Calico Runtime Threat Defense: The Most Comprehensive, Plug-and-Play defense against Container and Network-Based threats

A plug-and-play solution that provides continuous defense and active risk mitigation against

known and zero-day threats

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tigera , provider of the industry's only active security platform for containers and Kubernetes, today announced Calico Runtime Threat Defense. Calico Runtime Threat Defense is the most comprehensive plug-and-play threat defense solution for network and container-based threats for applications on Kubernetes. By combining signature and behavior-based techniques to detect known and zero-day threats, Calico Runtime Threat Defense provides coverage for most common MITRE attack techniques for container and network-based attacks.

Unlike traditional runtime threat detection platforms, Calico Runtime Threat Defense for containers and Kubernetes continuously monitors and analyzes network and container behavior for Indicators of Attack (IOA) without the need for writing complex rules, freeing up valuable resources that would otherwise be spent on writing and maintaining security rules. Calico's global threat intelligence feed integrates with AlienVault and other threat intelligence providers to alert and block attacks from known malicious actors. This fully automated approach, which combines signature and behavior-based techniques to detect container and network-based attacks, is also more accurate and reliable than manual rule-based systems.

While most solutions are plagued with hard-to-trace false alarms, Calico's real-time alerts provide rich context for the potential threat along with suggested mitigation steps. These steps include policy recommendations, such as quarantining the infected pod, that are particularly useful for organizations that need more resources to independently interpret security data. Through clear and actionable guidance, Calico Runtime Threat Defense helps organizations respond to security threats in a timely and effective manner.

"The manual approach of legacy security tools was never a viable solution to the ballooning threats organizations face today," said Amit Gupta, Chief Product Officer at Tigera. "Calico Runtime Threat Defense brings the intelligence, automation, and continuous protection that security teams need to level the digital playing field and ensure a defensive posture that prevents breaches effectively and efficiently."

Calico Runtime Threat Defense uses two types of detection:

Behavior-based detection:

Calico Runtime Threat Defense uses eBPF to monitor container activity data across processes, file system activity, and system calls; the data is used by a wide range of pre-programmed detectors created by Tigera's Threat Research team to detect new zero-day threats. New detectors are continually added to stay on top of an ever-changing and dynamic threat landscape.

Calico Runtime Threat Defense also uses network traffic logs to baseline the behavior of cluster nodes, pods, and services and applies machine learning algorithms to determine indicators of port scans, IP sweeps and domain generation algorithms (DGA).

Signature-based detection:

Intrusion detection and prevention – Calico's global threat intelligence feed integrates with AlienVault and other threat intelligence providers to protect from malicious IPs.

Workload-centric WAF – Monitors HTTP communication to detect OWASP10 attacks.

Malware detection – Maintains a database of malware file hashes as part of its threat intelligence library and actively blocks known malware.

Honeypods – Deploys decoys or honeypods to monitor and detect suspicious activity within a Kubernetes cluster.

Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) and threat detection with SNORT – Inspects network data in detail and performs signature-based detection of potential threats using SNORT rules.

About Tigera

Tigera provides the industry's only active security platform with full-stack observability for containers and Kubernetes. The company's platform prevents, detects, troubleshoots, and automatically mitigates exposure risks of security breaches. Tigera delivers its platform as a fully managed SaaS (Calico Cloud) or a self-managed service (Calico Enterprise). Its open-source offering, Calico Open Source , is the most widely adopted container networking and security solution. Tigera's platform specifies security and observability as code to ensure consistent enforcement of security policies, which enables DevOps, platform, and security teams to protect workloads, detect threats, achieve continuous compliance, and troubleshoot service issues in real time.

Powering more than 100M containers across 2M+ nodes in 166 countries, Calico software is supported across all major cloud providers and Kubernetes distributions and is used by leading companies including AT&T, Discover, Merck, NBCUniversal, HanseMerkur, Allstate, Box, Siemens Healthineers, Playtech, Royal Bank of Canada, and Bell Canada.

