Tigera Named a Leader in Container Networking in GigaOm Sonar Report

GigaOm recognizes the creator of Calico as a "Fast Mover" for pace of innovation and comprehensive container networking features

SAN FRANCISCO, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tigera , the creator of Project Calico, the most adopted technology for container networking and security, today announced it has been named a leader in the GigaOm Sonar Report for Container Networking. The report highlighted Tigera as "exceptional" in several key criteria categories, including routing, container networking security, cross-environment networking, managing ephemeral resources, DevOps suitability, and scalability.

The GigaOm Report for Container Networking provides a forecast analysis of vendor solutions in container networking by assessing each vendor on its approach to innovation as well as rapid time to value offering (Feature Play) against deep and complex functionality (Platform Play). Tigera is categorized as a "Fast Mover" in the Platform Play quadrant, indicative of its aggressive, yet thorough, approach toward innovation.

According to the report, "Without enterprise-grade mechanisms for scaling up and scaling out, the network will eventually become a bottleneck, hindering service performance… Calico Cloud and Calico Enterprise have comprehensive security capabilities, which include network segmentation and microsegmentation, traffic filtering, access controls, IDS/IPS, WAF, encryption using WireGuard, deep packet inspection, and zero-day threat detection based on network and container activity. For enterprises taking the open source to enterprise solution track, Tigera is a leading horse."

Also noted as strengths were Calico's extensive routing capabilities, policy recommendations, and choice of three data planes: eBPF, Windows, and Standard Linux. Calico is currently the only solution that supports multiple data planes.

GigaOm stated, "Calico Enterprise can generate policy recommendations based on flow logs in customers' clusters for traffic to and from namespaces, network sets, private network IPs and public domains. Policies are tiered, which means that they are grouped to enforce higher precedence policies that cannot be circumvented by other teams. Tiers have built-in features that support workload microsegmentation."

As the creator of the widely adopted Calico Open Source solution, Tigera was also listed as a "notable" vendor in the report for its enterprise-grade proprietary Container Network Interface (CNI) and built-in service mesh.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a leader in container networking by GigaOm," said Ratan Tipirneni, President & CEO, Tigera. "The report reinforces our position as an industry-leader and demonstrates our commitment to delivering the most value to our customers."

To learn more about Tigera's recognition as a Leader in GigaOm's Sonar Report for Container Networking, read the full report here: https://www.tigera.io/lp/gigaom-container-networking-report/ .

About Tigera

Tigera provides secure networking and comprehensive protection for containers and Kubernetes. Tigera's Calico Cloud is the industry's only container security platform with built-in network security to prevent, detect, troubleshoot, and automatically mitigate exposure risks of security breaches. The company's self-managed service offering, Calico Enterprise, provides high-availability networking and simplified network security for cloud-native applications. Its open-source offering, Calico Open Source, is the most widely adopted container networking and security solution.

Powering more than 100M containers across 8M+ nodes in 166 countries, Calico software is supported across all major cloud providers and Kubernetes distributions, and is used by leading companies including Discover, Chipotle, NBCUniversal, HanseMerkur, Box, Siemens Healthineers, Playtech, Royal Bank of Canada, and Bell Canada.

