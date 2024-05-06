Tigera Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards During RSA Conference 2024

The creator of Calico Cloud, the industry's only container security platform with built-in network security, wins "Publisher's Choice: Container Security" in 12th annual Global InfoSec Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tigera , the creator of Project Calico, the most adopted technology for container networking and security, today announced that it has been named the Publisher's Choice: Container Security by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine. This marks the second consecutive year that Tigera has been recognized as a top container security provider in the Global InfoSec Awards.

CDM recognized Tigera for its industry-leading Calico Cloud platform. Calico Cloud is the industry's only container security platform with built-in network security to prevent, detect, and mitigate security breaches across multi-cloud and hybrid deployments. Calico Cloud is built on Calico Open Source, the most widely adopted container networking and security solution. Calico Cloud empowers DevOps and security teams with:

Security Posture Dashboard – Equipped to assess risks and calculate a security score for an organization's workloads by quantifying and aggregating different types of risks. Security Score and Recommended Actions gives administrators and security teams the most comprehensive, quantified view of their application's overall security posture. By leveraging risks associated with vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, lack of egress access and application isolation controls, including preceding trends and context, Calico helps organizations understand how their security score is behaving over time.

Runtime workload protection – Protect workloads from known attackers with capabilities such as workload-based IDS/IPS, WAF, DDoS protection and malware detection using file hashes.

Protect workloads from known attackers with capabilities such as workload-based IDS/IPS, WAF, DDoS protection and malware detection using file hashes. Runtime threat detection – Out-of-the-box detector to detect container and network-based attacks based on granular container and network activity.

Out-of-the-box detector to detect container and network-based attacks based on granular container and network activity. Observability and incident response – Users can use the Dynamic Service and Threat Graph to monitor vulnerabilities and get alerted when attacked as well as deploy risk mitigation controls to reduce the risk.

"Tigera embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

"We're thrilled to be honored by Cyber Defense Magazine as one of the best container security companies in the world for the second year in a row," said Amit Gupta, Chief Product Officer, Tigera. "This recognition further validates our mission to help organizations navigate highly complex Kubernetes and container environments seamlessly and securely."

Calico is the industry's only container security platform with built-in network security to prevent, detect, and mitigate security breaches. Tigera continues to set the standard in container networking and security as enterprise demand continues to grow.

Click here to learn more about Tigera's solutions or request a free trial. Please connect with us at the #RSAC RSA Conference 2024!

About Tigera

Tigera provides secure networking and comprehensive protection for containers and Kubernetes. Tigera's Calico Cloud is the industry's only container security platform with built-in network security to prevent, detect, troubleshoot, and automatically mitigate exposure risks of security breaches. The company's self-managed service offering, Calico Enterprise, provides high-availability networking and simplified network security for cloud-native applications. Its open-source offering, Calico Open Source , is the most widely adopted container networking and security solution.

Powering more than 100M containers across 8M+ nodes in 166 countries, Calico software is supported across all major cloud providers and Kubernetes distributions, and is used by leading companies including Discover, Chipotle, NBCUniversal, HanseMerkur, Box, Siemens Healthineers, Playtech, Royal Bank of Canada, and Bell Canada.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professionals in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

