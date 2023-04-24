Tigera Named Winner of the Esteemed Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2023

Win in 'Hot Company: Container Security' Category Reinforces Company's Capabilities and Momentum in Securing Containers and Kubernetes

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T igera , provider of the industry's only active security platform for containers and Kubernetes, today announced it has won the 'Hot Company: Container Security' category of the Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine.

Tigera's transformative approach to container security was selected for its focus on prevention and risk mitigation in containers and Kubernetes environments across build, deploy, and runtime stages. Calico Runtime Threat Defense is not limited to identifying vulnerabilities and threats, it defends sensitive data by reducing the attack surface and preventing the lateral movement of threats by applying a zero-trust security approach.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the best in container security by Cyber Defense Magazine. As this is one of the most esteemed awards in cybersecurity, we are so grateful to have been selected amongst a pool of qualified applicants and are eager to continue to innovate and provide better container security for organizations," said Amit Gupta, Chief Product Officer, Tigera.

Calico Cloud provides a unique solution that helps prevent, detect, and mitigate threats in containers and Kubernetes environments across build, deploy and runtime stages. Calico's robust container security features give users a single container security solution to improve security posture, reduce the attack surface with fine-grained security controls, and provide threat defense from network and host based threats.

Calico Cloud takes an active approach by bringing zero-trust principles to reduce attack surfaces, harnessing granular activity data to combat runtime security risks from known and zero-day container and network-based threats, and actively deploying risk mitigating controls to prevent breaches from turning into disasters. The foundational container security features available in Calico Cloud include:

Workload security posture management – Users can scan images and configure the admissions controller to block deployment of vulnerable images. Platform engineers can harden their Kubernetes configuration using CIS benchmarks and improve the security posture of their workloads with data-in-transit encryption, microsegmentation, egress access controls and integration with firewalls.

Protect workloads from known attackers with capabilities such as workload-based IDS/IPS, WAF, DDoS protection and malware detection using file hashes.

Protect workloads from known attackers with capabilities such as workload-based IDS/IPS, WAF, DDoS protection and malware detection using file hashes. Runtime threat detection – Out-of-the-box detector to detect container and network-based attacks based on granular container and network activity.

Out-of-the-box detector to detect container and network-based attacks based on granular container and network activity. Observability and incident response – Users can use the Dynamic Service and Threat Graph to monitor vulnerabilities and get alerted when attacked as well as deploy risk mitigation controls to reduce the risk.

"Tigera embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Click here to learn more about Tigera's solutions or request a free trial. Please connect with us at the #RSAC RSA Conference 2023!

About Tigera

Tigera provides the industry's only active security platform with full-stack observability for containers and Kubernetes. The company's platform prevents, detects, troubleshoots, and automatically mitigates exposure risks of security breaches. Tigera delivers its platform as a fully managed SaaS (Calico Cloud) or a self-managed service (Calico Enterprise). Its open-source offering, Calico Open Source , is the most widely adopted container networking and security solution. Tigera's platform specifies security and observability as code to ensure consistent enforcement of security policies, which enables DevOps, platform, and security teams to protect workloads, detect threats, achieve continuous compliance, and troubleshoot service issues in real time.

Powering more than 100M containers across 2M+ nodes in 166 countries, Calico software is supported across all major cloud providers and Kubernetes distributions and is used by leading companies including AT&T, Discover, Merck, NBCUniversal, HanseMerkur, Allstate, Box, Siemens Healthineers, Playtech, Royal Bank of Canada, and Bell Canada.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professionals in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

