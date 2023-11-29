Tigera, the Creator of Calico, Achieves AWS Security Competency Status

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tigera , provider of the industry's only active security platform for containers and Kubernetes, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Competency status. This designation recognizes the security capabilities of Tigera's Calico Cloud platform in helping customers secure their AWS workloads and achieve their cloud security goals.

Achieving the AWS Security Competency differentiates Tigera as an AWS Partner that provides specialized software designed to help companies of all sizes–from startups and mid-sized businesses to large global enterprises–adopt, develop and deploy complex security projects on AWS. To receive the designation, AWS Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"Tigera is proud to achieve AWS Security Competency status," said Utpal Bhatt, Chief Marketing Officer, Tigera. "Our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their security goals by combining our technology with the range of powerful security tools AWS provides."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Tigera helps customers improve their application's security posture by securing containerized workloads. This includes reducing the attack surface, detecting container-based and network-based threats for known and zero-day attacks, and building security policies to mitigate security risk. AWS customers can now engage with Tigera confidently to address their security concerns across the entire application lifecycle from build and deploy to runtime.

AWS evaluated Calico Cloud's security capabilities starting from vulnerability management, container and network-based threat detection, observability and security policy lifecycle and found it surpassed the competency requirements.

Click here to learn more about Tigera's solutions and visit the AWS Marketplace .

About Tigera

Tigera provides the industry's only active security platform with full-stack observability for containers and Kubernetes. The company's platform prevents, detects, troubleshoots, and automatically mitigates exposure risks of security breaches. Tigera delivers its platform as a fully managed SaaS (Calico Cloud) or a self-managed service (Calico Enterprise). Its open-source offering, Calico Open Source , is the most widely adopted container networking and security solution. Calico specifies security and observability as code to ensure consistent enforcement of security policies, which enables DevOps, platform, and security teams to protect workloads, detect threats, achieve continuous compliance, and troubleshoot service issues in real time. Powering more than 100M containers across 8M+ nodes in 166 countries, Calico is supported across all major cloud providers and Kubernetes distributions and is used by leading companies including AT&T, Discover, Merck, NBCUniversal, HanseMerkur, Allstate, Box, Siemens Healthineers, Playtech, Royal Bank of Canada, and Bell Canada.

