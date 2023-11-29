Tigera, the Creator of Calico, Achieves AWS Security Competency Status

News provided by

Tigera

29 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tigera, provider of the industry's only active security platform for containers and Kubernetes, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Competency status. This designation recognizes the security capabilities of Tigera's Calico Cloud platform in helping customers secure their AWS workloads and achieve their cloud security goals.

Achieving the AWS Security Competency differentiates Tigera as an AWS Partner that provides specialized software designed to help companies of all sizes–from startups and mid-sized businesses to large global enterprises–adopt, develop and deploy complex security projects on AWS. To receive the designation, AWS Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"Tigera is proud to achieve AWS Security Competency status," said Utpal Bhatt, Chief Marketing Officer, Tigera. "Our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their security goals by combining our technology with the range of powerful security tools AWS provides."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Tigera helps customers improve their application's security posture by securing containerized workloads. This includes reducing the attack surface, detecting container-based and network-based threats for known and zero-day attacks, and building security policies to mitigate security risk. AWS customers can now engage with Tigera confidently to address their security concerns across the entire application lifecycle from build and deploy to runtime.

AWS evaluated Calico Cloud's security capabilities starting from vulnerability management, container and network-based threat detection, observability and security policy lifecycle and found it surpassed the competency requirements.

Click here to learn more about Tigera's solutions and visit the AWS Marketplace.

About Tigera
Tigera provides the industry's only active security platform with full-stack observability for containers and Kubernetes. The company's platform prevents, detects, troubleshoots, and automatically mitigates exposure risks of security breaches. Tigera delivers its platform as a fully managed SaaS (Calico Cloud) or a self-managed service (Calico Enterprise). Its open-source offering, Calico Open Source, is the most widely adopted container networking and security solution. Calico specifies security and observability as code to ensure consistent enforcement of security policies, which enables DevOps, platform, and security teams to protect workloads, detect threats, achieve continuous compliance, and troubleshoot service issues in real time. Powering more than 100M containers across 8M+ nodes in 166 countries, Calico is supported across all major cloud providers and Kubernetes distributions and is used by leading companies including AT&T, Discover, Merck, NBCUniversal, HanseMerkur, Allstate, Box, Siemens Healthineers, Playtech, Royal Bank of Canada, and Bell Canada.

Media Contact
Katherine Benfield for Tigera
Lumina Communications
[email protected] 

SOURCE Tigera

Also from this source

Tigera Introduces Powerful Enhancements to Calico Open Source and Calico Cloud to Elevate Security, Scalability and Performance

Tigera Introduces Powerful Enhancements to Calico Open Source and Calico Cloud to Elevate Security, Scalability and Performance

Tigera, provider of the industry's only active security platform for containers and Kubernetes, today announced upgrades to Calico Open Source and...
Tigera's State of Calico Open Source: Usage & Adoption Report Reveals Top Container Networking and Security Priorities in 2023

Tigera's State of Calico Open Source: Usage & Adoption Report Reveals Top Container Networking and Security Priorities in 2023

Tigera, provider of the industry's only active security platform for containers and Kubernetes, today released findings from its 2023 State of Calico ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.