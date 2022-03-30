Tigeraire Launches #HEATKILLS Campaign in NASCAR Race Day Programs to Spotlight Dangers of Heat on the Job

Featuring an image of a professional steel erector working outdoors with the "HEAT KILLS" headline, the campaign includes a QR code which launches the Tigeraire website. There, visitors will learn how Tigeraire's product the Tornado combats heat on the job, creating airflow inside hard hats to help workers stay cool and avoid heat-related illness and injury.

"With the heat of summer right around the corner, now is the perfect time to raise awareness about the dangers of heat on the job," says Tigeraire Founder and CEO Jack Karavich. "Our #HEATKILLS campaign is designed to grab people's attention so they will educate themselves about heat related issues and take steps to keep themselves, their co-workers and their loved ones safe."

Tigeraire's #HEATKILLS campaign will be featured in:

Official 2022 NASCAR Quarterly Annual (Edition 2)

Official 2022 NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 Race Day Program at Richmond Raceway on April 3

Official 2022 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 Race Day Program at Martinsville Speedway on April 9

Official 2022 GEICO 500 Race Day Program at Talladega Superspeedway on April 24

Official 2022 Goodyear 400 Race Day Program at Darlington Raceway on May 8

Official 2022 Buschy McBusch Race 400 Race Day Program at Kansas Speedway on May 15

For more information about Tigeraire's products that help workers and athletes stay cool on the jobsite and playing field, please visit www.tigeraire.com.

About Tigeraire:

Cooler heads prevail with Tigeraire, a Louisiana-based tech startup and creator of the Cyclone, the world's first athletic helmet airflow experience. A lightweight device that features two sets of blowers designed to fit between the padding inside a football helmet, the Cyclone provides a cooler, more comfortable playing environment for athletes of all ages. Tigeraire also delivers its revolutionary airflow technology for hard hats with its Tornado industrial cooling device. To learn how you can Get Some Aire, visit Tigeraire.com or follow @Tigeraire on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

