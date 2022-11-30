TigerConnect Appoints Healthcare Executive Adrienne Kirby to Board of Directors

Healthcare industry veteran brings 40 years of experience to TigerConnect

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TigerConnect, healthcare's most powerful clinical collaboration platform, today announced the appointment of healthcare executive, Adrienne Kirby, Ph.D., to its board of directors. With over four decades of experience guiding the strategic and operational development of large health systems, physician organizations and outpatient services, Kirby will be a valuable addition to TigerConnect as the company continues to expand its suite of productivity solutions for healthcare.

"Adrienne is a highly respected leader in the healthcare industry, with years of experience driving growth and innovation within this complex and fast-paced sector," said Brad Brooks, cofounder and CEO of TigerConnect "Her guidance and leadership will be instrumental as we continue to develop innovative solutions that enhance care delivery and streamline critical workflows across every stage of the care continuum."

Kirby is the former executive chairman and CEO of Cooper University Health Care where she successfully spearheaded the strategic plan that led to the opening of the first medical school in the state in 35 years and the formation of a partnership with MD Anderson. Prior to that, she served as the President of MedStar Franklin Square Hospital Center.

"I'm thrilled to partner with Brad and the entire leadership team at TigerConnect as we continue to transform how healthcare teams collaborate," said Adrienne Kirby, Ph.D. "Their platform is helping the healthcare industry enhance clinical workflows, expedite decisions, and, most importantly, improve patient outcomes."

Kirby is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) and has been named by the Philadelphia Business Journal as a Most Admired CEO, Power 100, as well as being awarded the title of Woman of Distinction. She holds a Ph.D. and an MSN from the University of Pennsylvania, as well as a BSN from Rutgers University.

Kirby was sourced through the external board program operated by Vista Equity Partners, a global investment firm focused on enterprise software, data, and technology-enabled businesses, and a majority investor in TigerConnect. Launched in 2017, the program leverages Vista's ecosystem and additional resources to identify, train and appoint qualified board candidates for its portfolio companies. The program works to create a diverse pipeline of qualified board candidates through programs and partnerships that advance diversity for all boards and drive impact for the corporate world at large.

